Kiss leads Bryant against Saint Francis (PA) after 30-point game

Bryant Bulldogs (13-8, 8-1 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (7-14, 3-7 NEC)

Loretto, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant visits the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash after Peter Kiss scored 30 points in Bryant’s 88-81 win against the Long Island Sharks.

The Red Flash are 4-3 on their home court. Saint Francis (PA) is fifth in the NEC scoring 68.9 points while shooting 43.0% from the field.

The Bulldogs have gone 8-1 against NEC opponents. Bryant has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Bulldogs won 82-52 in the last matchup on Jan. 18. Kiss led the Bulldogs with 31 points, and Myles Thompson led the Red Flash with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ramiir Dixon-Conover is scoring 12.3 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Red Flash. Maxwell Land is averaging 11.8 points over the past 10 games for Saint Francis (PA).

Adham Eleeda averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc. Kiss is averaging 23.8 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Bryant.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Flash: 3-7, averaging 62.4 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 80.7 points, 38.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

