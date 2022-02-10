Trending:
Kiss lifts Bryant past Sacred Heart 99-86

The Associated Press
February 10, 2022 10:17 pm
FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Peter Kiss scored a career-high 37 points as Bryant won its ninth straight game, beating Sacred Heart 99-86 on Thursday night. Charles Pride added 34 points for the Bulldogs.

Kiss hit 11 of 12 free throws. He added six rebounds but also committed seven turnovers. Pride also had nine rebounds.

Adham Eleeda had 13 points for Bryant (15-8, 11-1 Northeast Conference).

Aaron Clarke had 21 points and six assists for the Pioneers (8-15, 4-6). Tyler Thomas added 16 points. Nico Galette had 16 points and 14 rebounds.

The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Pioneers on the season. Bryant defeated Sacred Heart 85-82 on Dec. 31.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

