Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Klesmit, Mack lead Wofford past VMI 83-72

The Associated Press
February 23, 2022 10:14 pm
< a min read
      

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Max Klesmit had 22 points as Wofford beat VMI 83-72 on Wednesday night. B.J. Mack added 21 points for the Terriers. Mack also had three assists.

Ryan Larson had 15 points for Wofford (17-12, 9-8 Southern Conference). Morgan Safford added six rebounds.

Trey Bonham had 20 points for the Keydets (16-13, 9-8) as did Honor Huff. Connor Arnold had 13 points.

The Terriers leveled the season series against the Keydets. VMI defeated Wofford 80-73 on Dec. 29.

        Insight by BeyondTrust: Agencies are tackling zero trust at their own pace, but it’s become clear that monitoring user behavior and managing access by identity and privilege will be critical. We talk with leaders at CISA, HHS, NGA and OMB to better understand federal access management efforts.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|2 Patch Barracks Tech Expo
3|2 If You Aren't Worried About...
3|2 GSAXcess Training - Reporting Your...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Liftoff!