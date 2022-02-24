Trending:
Sports News

Knight scores 26 to carry S. Utah past Montana 82-74

The Associated Press
February 24, 2022 11:42 pm
CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — John Knight III had 26 points as Southern Utah beat Montana 82-74 on Thursday night.

Knight III hit 10 of 13 shots. Jason Spurgin had 15 points, 14 rebounds and four assists for Southern Utah (18-9, 12-5 Big Sky Conference). Maizen Fausett added 13 points and seven rebounds.

Josh Bannan had 23 points for the Grizzlies (17-11, 10-7). Brandon Whitney added 14 points and six rebounds. Robby Beasley III had 14 points.

The Thunderbirds leveled the season series against the Grizzlies. Montana defeated Southern Utah 78-67 on Feb. 7.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

