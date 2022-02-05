Trending:
Kochera and the William & Mary Tribe host conference foe UNC Wilmington

The Associated Press
February 5, 2022 2:02 am
1 min read
      

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (15-6, 9-1 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (5-18, 4-6 CAA)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: William & Mary -5.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Connor Kochera and the William & Mary Tribe host Jaylen Sims and the UNC Wilmington Seahawks in CAA action Saturday.

The Tribe are 4-7 in home games. William & Mary has a 3-14 record against opponents over .500.

The Seahawks are 9-1 in CAA play. UNC Wilmington is third in the CAA with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by James Baker averaging 2.0.

The Tribe and Seahawks square off Saturday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Rice is averaging 6.9 points and 3.4 assists for the Tribe. Ben Wight is averaging 12 points and 5.9 rebounds over the past 10 games for William & Mary.

Sims is averaging 14.6 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Seahawks. Shykeim Phillips is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for UNC Wilmington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tribe: 4-6, averaging 70.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Seahawks: 9-1, averaging 73.5 points, 27.2 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

