Kochera and the William & Mary Tribe visit conference foe JMU

William & Mary Tribe (5-20, 4-8 CAA) at James Madison Dukes (13-10, 4-8 CAA)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: JMU -11.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary plays JMU in CAA action Saturday.

The Dukes are 8-5 in home games. JMU is third in the CAA scoring 77.3 points while shooting 47.2% from the field.

The Tribe are 4-8 in CAA play. William & Mary has a 3-16 record against opponents over .500.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Dukes won 95-91 in the last matchup on Jan. 15. Justin Amadi led the Dukes with 24 points, and Yuri Covington led the Tribe with 29 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vado Morse is shooting 38.3% and averaging 16.0 points for the Dukes. Terrence Edwards is averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games for JMU.

Connor Kochera is averaging 11.8 points for the Tribe. Brandon Carroll is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for William & Mary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 3-7, averaging 76.4 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.7 points per game.

Tribe: 2-8, averaging 70.0 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.