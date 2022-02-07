Kontaveit, Bencic, Mertens progress in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Seeded players Anett Kontaveit, Belinda Bencic and Elise Mertens all got through tough three-set matches to reach the second round of the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy on Monday.

Kontaveit, who’s seeded No. 2 behind Maria Sakkari, had the least trouble of the three as she defeated Swiss player Jil Teichmann 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 on the opening day of the tournament.

Fifth seed Bencic came from 3-0 down in the third set to force a tiebreak and defeat Veronika Kudermetova 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (5), and No. 8 seed Mertens came from a break down in the third set to beat Alizé Cornet 3-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Also, home favorite Ekaterina Alexandrova defeated Italy’s Camila Giorgi 6-2, 1-6, 6-2.

