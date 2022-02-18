Trending:
Korn Ferry Tour LECOM Suncoast Classic Par Scores

The Associated Press
February 18, 2022 10:06 pm
3 min read
      
Friday
At Lakewood National Golf Course-Commander
Lakewood Ranch, Fla.
Purse: $750,000
Yardage: 7,113; Par: 71
Partial Second Round
Suspended due to darkness

Anthony Paolucci 67-65_132  -12

Cristobal Del Solar 66-67_133  -11

Matt Ryan 63-70_133  -11

Armando Favela 65-68_133  -11

Emilio Gonzalez 66-67_133  -11

Joseph Winslow 65-68_133  -11

Mitchell Meissner 67-67_134  -10

José Toledo 66-68_134  -10

Stephen Stallings Jr. 68-66_134  -10

Manuel Torres 68-67_135   -9

Carson Roberts 66-70_136   -8

Velten Meyer 68-68_136   -8

Joshua Lee 67-69_136   -8

Aaron Terrazas 66-70_136   -8

Henry Lee 70-66_136   -8

Alan Wagner 71-66_137   -7

Luis Fernando Barco 69-68_137   -7

Brian Ohr 70-67_137   -7

Linus Lilliedahl 66-71_137   -7

Alejandro Tosti 67-70_137   -7

Drew Nesbitt 71-67_138   -6

Nicolo Galletti 70-68_138   -6

Winton Munch 71-67_138   -6

Jorge Fernández Valdés 67-71_138   -6

Camilo Aguado 69-69_138   -6

Tyler Gray 68-70_138   -6

Rodolfo Cazaubòn 69-69_138   -6

Andreas Halvorsen 68-70_138   -6

Samuel Anderson 69-69_138   -6

Ivan Camilo Ramirez 72-67_139   -5

Patrick Flavin 70-69_139   -5

Andres Romero 71-68_139   -5

Tim Widing 71-68_139   -5

Noah Steele 68-71_139   -5

Shintaro Ban 67-72_139   -5

Dalan Refioglu 70-69_139   -5

Scott Wolfes 66-73_139   -5

Raul Pereda 70-69_139   -5

Matt Oshrine 68-71_139   -5

Alex Scott 69-70_139   -5

Joel Thelen 67-72_139   -5

Ricardo Celia 72-68_140   -4

Chris Crawford 71-69_140   -4

Brendon Doyle 75-65_140   -4

Jose Narro 73-67_140   -4

Andres Gallegos 71-69_140   -4

Tommy Cocha 70-70_140   -4

Roberto Rodriguez Cacho 71-69_140   -4

Matthew Cole 73-67_140   -4

Cristian Romero 69-71_140   -4

Dykes Harbin 72-68_140   -4

Luke Kwon 69-71_140   -4

David Pastore 69-71_140   -4

Denzel Ieremia 71-69_140   -4

Blake Wagoner 71-69_140   -4

Corbin Mills 70-70_140   -4

Santiago Gomez 70-70_140   -4

Kaleb Gorbahn 74-67_141   -3

Luis Gerardo Garza 72-69_141   -3

Juan Carlos Benitez 74-67_141   -3

Cristian DiMarco 71-70_141   -3

Willy Pumarol 71-70_141   -3

Rak Cho 69-72_141   -3

Evan Long 76-65_141   -3

Roland Massimino 73-68_141   -3

Rowin Caron 70-71_141   -3

Chris Wiatr 70-71_141   -3

Rafael Echenique 68-73_141   -3

Zander Winston 69-72_141   -3

Myles Creighton 70-71_141   -3

Manav Shah 70-71_141   -3

Ziggy Nathu 69-72_141   -3

Barrett Kelpin 70-72_142   -2

Davis Shore 73-69_142   -2

Danny Ochoa 75-67_142   -2

Paul Park 71-71_142   -2

Sebastián Vázquez 67-75_142   -2

Aram Yenidjeian 71-71_142   -2

Chris Nido 73-69_142   -2

Eduardo Carrete 72-70_142   -2

Ryan Cole 72-70_142   -2

Eric Dugas 71-71_142   -2

Chandler Blanchet 71-71_142   -2

Ben Cook 75-68_143   -1

Michael Perras 75-68_143   -1

Michael Feuerstein 70-73_143   -1

Will Cannon 75-68_143   -1

Matt Gilchrest 74-69_143   -1

Jeffrey Swegle 74-69_143   -1

Brad Schneider 71-72_143   -1

Kevin Velo 67-76_143   -1

Juan Jose Guerra 71-72_143   -1

Juan Carlos Serrano 72-71_143   -1

Evan Katz 70-73_143   -1

Josh Radcliff 73-70_143   -1

Landon Lyons 74-69_143   -1

Trevor Sluman 77-67_144    E

Jeremy Gandon 74-70_144    E

James Nicholas 72-72_144    E

Andrew Alligood 70-74_144    E

Dillon Board 70-74_144    E

Mitchell Schow 71-73_144    E

Rodrigo Lee 73-71_144    E

Joaquin Lolas 73-71_144    E

Jaime Lopez Rivarola 73-71_144    E

Fernando Lopez Butron 72-73_145   +1

Gonzalo Rubio 75-70_145   +1

Charlie Hillier 70-75_145   +1

Justin Peters 72-73_145   +1

Leandro Marelli 76-69_145   +1

Jesus Montenegro 73-72_145   +1

Joshua Rackley 78-68_146   +2

Tristan Rohrbaugh 72-74_146   +2

Ben Doyle 74-72_146   +2

Juan Pablo Luna 75-72_147   +3

Austin Hitt 73-74_147   +3

Kevin Stadler 75-72_147   +3

Isidro Benitez 72-75_147   +3

Carlos Trevino 76-71_147   +3

Jorge Corral 72-75_147   +3

Ryan Baca 75-73_148   +4

Graysen Huff 71-77_148   +4

Jacob Eklund 75-73_148   +4

Rafael Becker 82-67_149   +5

Derek Castillo 77-72_149   +5

Ryan Davis 74-75_149   +5

Fred Meyer 74-75_149   +5

Joaquin Medina 76-73_149   +5

JD Fernandez 73-76_149   +5

Hayden Springer 73-77_150   +6

John Hill 75-77_152   +8

Garrett May 77-83_160  +16

Did not finish

Andy Spencer

Angel Morales-Hernández

Jorge Villar

Wil Bateman

Agustin Errazuriz

Patricio Guerra

Tim Stewart

Russell Surber

Santiago Quirarte

Matias Dominguez

Santiago De la Fuente

Carlo De Fernex

Leaderboard

SCORE  THRU

Anthony Paolucci   -12    18

Cristobal Del Solar   -11    18

Matt Ryan   -11    18

Armando Favela   -11    18

Emilio Gonzalez   -11    18

Joseph Winslow   -11    18

Mitchell Meissner   -10    18

José Toledo   -10    18

Stephen Stallings Jr.   -10    18

