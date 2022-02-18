Korn Ferry Tour LECOM Suncoast Classic Par Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Friday
|At Lakewood National Golf Course-Commander
|Lakewood Ranch, Fla.
|Purse: $750,000
|Yardage: 7,113; Par: 71
|Partial Second Round
|Suspended due to darkness
Anthony Paolucci 67-65_132 -12
Cristobal Del Solar 66-67_133 -11
Matt Ryan 63-70_133 -11
Armando Favela 65-68_133 -11
Emilio Gonzalez 66-67_133 -11
Joseph Winslow 65-68_133 -11
Mitchell Meissner 67-67_134 -10
José Toledo 66-68_134 -10
Stephen Stallings Jr. 68-66_134 -10
Manuel Torres 68-67_135 -9
Carson Roberts 66-70_136 -8
Velten Meyer 68-68_136 -8
Joshua Lee 67-69_136 -8
Aaron Terrazas 66-70_136 -8
Henry Lee 70-66_136 -8
Alan Wagner 71-66_137 -7
Luis Fernando Barco 69-68_137 -7
Brian Ohr 70-67_137 -7
Linus Lilliedahl 66-71_137 -7
Alejandro Tosti 67-70_137 -7
Drew Nesbitt 71-67_138 -6
Nicolo Galletti 70-68_138 -6
Winton Munch 71-67_138 -6
Jorge Fernández Valdés 67-71_138 -6
Camilo Aguado 69-69_138 -6
Tyler Gray 68-70_138 -6
Rodolfo Cazaubòn 69-69_138 -6
Andreas Halvorsen 68-70_138 -6
Samuel Anderson 69-69_138 -6
Ivan Camilo Ramirez 72-67_139 -5
Patrick Flavin 70-69_139 -5
Andres Romero 71-68_139 -5
Tim Widing 71-68_139 -5
Noah Steele 68-71_139 -5
Shintaro Ban 67-72_139 -5
Dalan Refioglu 70-69_139 -5
Scott Wolfes 66-73_139 -5
Raul Pereda 70-69_139 -5
Matt Oshrine 68-71_139 -5
Alex Scott 69-70_139 -5
Joel Thelen 67-72_139 -5
Ricardo Celia 72-68_140 -4
Chris Crawford 71-69_140 -4
Brendon Doyle 75-65_140 -4
Jose Narro 73-67_140 -4
Andres Gallegos 71-69_140 -4
Tommy Cocha 70-70_140 -4
Roberto Rodriguez Cacho 71-69_140 -4
Matthew Cole 73-67_140 -4
Cristian Romero 69-71_140 -4
Dykes Harbin 72-68_140 -4
Luke Kwon 69-71_140 -4
David Pastore 69-71_140 -4
Denzel Ieremia 71-69_140 -4
Blake Wagoner 71-69_140 -4
Corbin Mills 70-70_140 -4
Santiago Gomez 70-70_140 -4
Kaleb Gorbahn 74-67_141 -3
Luis Gerardo Garza 72-69_141 -3
Juan Carlos Benitez 74-67_141 -3
Cristian DiMarco 71-70_141 -3
Willy Pumarol 71-70_141 -3
Rak Cho 69-72_141 -3
Evan Long 76-65_141 -3
Roland Massimino 73-68_141 -3
Rowin Caron 70-71_141 -3
Chris Wiatr 70-71_141 -3
Rafael Echenique 68-73_141 -3
Zander Winston 69-72_141 -3
Myles Creighton 70-71_141 -3
Manav Shah 70-71_141 -3
Ziggy Nathu 69-72_141 -3
Barrett Kelpin 70-72_142 -2
Davis Shore 73-69_142 -2
Danny Ochoa 75-67_142 -2
Paul Park 71-71_142 -2
Sebastián Vázquez 67-75_142 -2
Aram Yenidjeian 71-71_142 -2
Chris Nido 73-69_142 -2
Eduardo Carrete 72-70_142 -2
Ryan Cole 72-70_142 -2
Eric Dugas 71-71_142 -2
Chandler Blanchet 71-71_142 -2
Ben Cook 75-68_143 -1
Michael Perras 75-68_143 -1
Michael Feuerstein 70-73_143 -1
Will Cannon 75-68_143 -1
Matt Gilchrest 74-69_143 -1
Jeffrey Swegle 74-69_143 -1
Brad Schneider 71-72_143 -1
Kevin Velo 67-76_143 -1
Juan Jose Guerra 71-72_143 -1
Juan Carlos Serrano 72-71_143 -1
Evan Katz 70-73_143 -1
Josh Radcliff 73-70_143 -1
Landon Lyons 74-69_143 -1
Trevor Sluman 77-67_144 E
Jeremy Gandon 74-70_144 E
James Nicholas 72-72_144 E
Andrew Alligood 70-74_144 E
Dillon Board 70-74_144 E
Mitchell Schow 71-73_144 E
Rodrigo Lee 73-71_144 E
Joaquin Lolas 73-71_144 E
Jaime Lopez Rivarola 73-71_144 E
Fernando Lopez Butron 72-73_145 +1
Gonzalo Rubio 75-70_145 +1
Charlie Hillier 70-75_145 +1
Justin Peters 72-73_145 +1
Leandro Marelli 76-69_145 +1
Jesus Montenegro 73-72_145 +1
Joshua Rackley 78-68_146 +2
Tristan Rohrbaugh 72-74_146 +2
Ben Doyle 74-72_146 +2
Juan Pablo Luna 75-72_147 +3
Austin Hitt 73-74_147 +3
Kevin Stadler 75-72_147 +3
Isidro Benitez 72-75_147 +3
Carlos Trevino 76-71_147 +3
Jorge Corral 72-75_147 +3
Ryan Baca 75-73_148 +4
Graysen Huff 71-77_148 +4
Jacob Eklund 75-73_148 +4
Rafael Becker 82-67_149 +5
Derek Castillo 77-72_149 +5
Ryan Davis 74-75_149 +5
Fred Meyer 74-75_149 +5
Joaquin Medina 76-73_149 +5
JD Fernandez 73-76_149 +5
Hayden Springer 73-77_150 +6
John Hill 75-77_152 +8
Garrett May 77-83_160 +16
Did not finish
Andy Spencer
Angel Morales-Hernández
Jorge Villar
Wil Bateman
Agustin Errazuriz
Patricio Guerra
Tim Stewart
Russell Surber
Santiago Quirarte
Matias Dominguez
Santiago De la Fuente
Carlo De Fernex
