Korn Ferry Tour LECOM Suncoast Classic Par Scores

The Associated Press
February 19, 2022 6:05 pm
2 min read
      
Saturday
At Lakewood National Golf Course-Commander
Lakewood Ranch, Fla.
Purse: $750,000
Yardage: 7,113; Par: 71
Third Round

Michael Gellerman 65-66-65_196  -17

MJ Daffue 68-65-64_197  -16

Ben Griffin 69-64-65_198  -15

Byeong Hun An 65-66-67_198  -15

Zecheng Dou 64-64-71_199  -14

Peter Uihlein 66-70-64_200  -13

John Augenstein 67-68-65_200  -13

Jay Card III 66-67-67_200  -13

Eric Cole 69-62-69_200  -13

Callum Tarren 70-61-69_200  -13

Justin Lower 69-66-66_201  -12

Scott Harrington 65-69-67_201  -12

Sean O’Hair 67-66-68_201  -12

Trevor Werbylo 66-66-69_201  -12

Mark Hubbard 69-62-70_201  -12

Albin Choi 64-67-70_201  -12

Chad Ramey 65-66-70_201  -12

Nicholas Lindheim 68-65-69_202  -11

Seonghyeon Kim 67-66-69_202  -11

Zack Fischer 64-68-70_202  -11

Max Greyserman 65-66-71_202  -11

Nicolas Echavarria 66-70-67_203  -10

Ryan Brehm 68-68-67_203  -10

Tyson Alexander 66-69-68_203  -10

Ryan McCormick 68-67-68_203  -10

Corey Pereira 68-66-69_203  -10

Jared Wolfe 68-66-69_203  -10

Brad Brunner 68-65-70_203  -10

Will Gordon 65-68-70_203  -10

Davis Thompson 66-64-73_203  -10

Matt McCarty 71-65-68_204   -9

Ben Taylor 70-66-68_204   -9

Harry Hall 70-66-68_204   -9

Mac Meissner 65-71-68_204   -9

Sam Stevens 68-67-69_204   -9

George Cunningham 66-69-69_204   -9

Rob Oppenheim 66-69-69_204   -9

Jonathan Brightwell 71-63-70_204   -9

John Pak 67-66-71_204   -9

Philip Knowles 67-66-71_204   -9

Dawson Armstrong 66-66-72_204   -9

Brett Drewitt 67-69-69_205   -8

Justin Suh 70-66-69_205   -8

Paul Haley II 69-67-69_205   -8

Carson Young 67-68-70_205   -8

Brandon Crick 70-65-70_205   -8

Pontus Nyholm 65-70-70_205   -8

A.J. Crouch 69-65-71_205   -8

Roberto Díaz 67-67-71_205   -8

Charlie Saxon 65-68-72_205   -8

Vince India 66-66-73_205   -8

Curtis Luck 66-70-70_206   -7

Erik Barnes 65-70-71_206   -7

Kris Ventura 69-66-71_206   -7

Akshay Bhatia 69-65-72_206   -7

Brad Hopfinger 67-67-72_206   -7

Brandon Harkins 71-62-73_206   -7

Shad Tuten 70-66-71_207   -6

John VanDerLaan 68-68-71_207   -6

Joey Garber 71-64-72_207   -6

Cody Gribble 66-69-72_207   -6

Dan McCarthy 69-65-73_207   -6

Martin Contini 68-65-75_208   -5

Thomas Walsh 63-68-78_209   -4

Anders Albertson 65-66-78_209   -4

Marcelo Rozo 67-69-74_210   -3

Kevin Yu 67-69-74_210   -3

Aaron Baddeley 65-70-78_213    E

