Korn Ferry Tour LECOM Suncoast Classic Scores

|Thursday
|At Lakewood National Golf Course-Commander
|Lakewood Ranch, Fla.
|Purse: $750,000
|Yardage: 7,113; Par: 71
|Partial First Round
|Suspended due to darkness
Thomas Walsh 33-30_63 -8
Zack Fischer 32-32_64 -7
Zecheng Dou 31-33_64 -7
Erik Barnes 33-32_65 -6
Aaron Baddeley 34-31_65 -6
Chad Ramey 31-34_65 -6
Charlie Saxon 32-33_65 -6
Michael Gellerman 35-30_65 -6
Anders Albertson 32-33_65 -6
Max Greyserman 31-34_65 -6
Byeong Hun An 32-33_65 -6
Will Gordon 34-31_65 -6
Scott Harrington 32-33_65 -6
Mac Meissner 30-35_65 -6
Pontus Nyholm 32-33_65 -6
Vince India 32-34_66 -5
Peter Uihlein 34-32_66 -5
Trevor Werbylo 34-32_66 -5
Curtis Luck 33-33_66 -5
Theo Humphrey 32-34_66 -5
Tyson Alexander 33-33_66 -5
Nicolas Echavarria 34-32_66 -5
Davis Thompson 32-34_66 -5
Jay Card III 33-33_66 -5
Taylor Montgomery 31-35_66 -5
Cody Gribble 34-32_66 -5
Rob Oppenheim 33-33_66 -5
Dawson Armstrong 33-33_66 -5
George Cunningham 34-32_66 -5
Chris Baker 34-33_67 -4
Shawn Stefani 32-35_67 -4
Carson Young 33-34_67 -4
Brett Drewitt 35-32_67 -4
John Pak 33-34_67 -4
John Augenstein 35-32_67 -4
Brad Hopfinger 34-33_67 -4
Brandon Wu 32-35_67 -4
Sean O’Hair 35-32_67 -4
Roberto Díaz 32-35_67 -4
Seonghyeon Kim 35-32_67 -4
Ryan Brehm 36-32_68 -3
Patrick Fishburn 34-34_68 -3
Evan Harmeling 36-32_68 -3
Joshua Creel 35-33_68 -3
Michael Kim 34-34_68 -3
Ryan McCormick 33-35_68 -3
Martin Contini 35-33_68 -3
Corey Pereira 33-35_68 -3
José de Jesús Rodríguez 36-32_68 -3
John VanDerLaan 36-32_68 -3
Kevin Roy 35-33_68 -3
Jared Wolfe 34-34_68 -3
Nicholas Lindheim 33-35_68 -3
Marcos Montenegro 35-33_68 -3
Brad Brunner 36-32_68 -3
Sam Stevens 35-33_68 -3
Grant Hirschman 35-33_68 -3
MJ Daffue 34-34_68 -3
Robby Shelton 37-32_69 -2
Satoshi Kodaira 35-34_69 -2
Tommy Gainey 34-35_69 -2
Rhein Gibson 33-36_69 -2
Mark Hubbard 35-34_69 -2
Michael Feagles 36-33_69 -2
Eric Cole 33-36_69 -2
Brett White 36-33_69 -2
Augusto Núñez 34-35_69 -2
Mark Anguiano 38-31_69 -2
Norman Xiong 35-34_69 -2
Dan McCarthy 36-33_69 -2
Justin Lower 34-35_69 -2
Akshay Bhatia 37-32_69 -2
Kris Ventura 34-35_69 -2
Paul Haley II 34-35_69 -2
John Chin 35-34_69 -2
Ben Griffin 34-35_69 -2
Tano Goya 36-33_69 -2
Tripp Kinney 34-35_69 -2
A.J. Crouch 35-34_69 -2
Stuart Macdonald 36-34_70 -1
Sam Saunders 35-35_70 -1
Ben Taylor 37-33_70 -1
Harry Hall 35-35_70 -1
Jeremy Paul 36-34_70 -1
Thomas Rosenmueller 32-38_70 -1
Luke Schniederjans 34-36_70 -1
David Gazzolo 37-33_70 -1
Brent Grant 37-33_70 -1
Callum Tarren 35-35_70 -1
Martin Flores 35-35_70 -1
Shad Tuten 35-35_70 -1
Sangmoon Bae 39-31_70 -1
Kyle Reifers 37-33_70 -1
Braden Thornberry 34-36_70 -1
Justin Suh 40-30_70 -1
Brandon Crick 36-34_70 -1
Brian Smock 36-35_71 E
Rafael Campos 36-35_71 E
Fabián Gómez 36-35_71 E
Bo Hoag 39-32_71 E
Jimmy Stanger 34-37_71 E
Brandon Harkins 34-37_71 E
Joey Garber 40-31_71 E
Kyle Westmoreland 38-33_71 E
Garett Reband 39-32_71 E
Luis Gagne 37-34_71 E
Jonathan Brightwell 39-32_71 E
Matt McCarty 36-35_71 E
Garrett Osborn 36-35_71 E
Bryson Nimmer 35-36_71 E
Tom Whitney 35-36_71 E
Alexandre Rocha 36-35_71 E
David Kocher 38-33_71 E
Kevin Dougherty 37-34_71 E
Blayne Barber 35-36_71 E
Stephen Franken 36-35_71 E
Bo Van Pelt 37-35_72 +1
Tom Lewis 36-36_72 +1
Andrew Yun 38-34_72 +1
Peyton White 37-35_72 +1
Grayson Murray 38-34_72 +1
Tee-K Kelly 36-36_72 +1
Steven Fisk 38-34_72 +1
Conner Godsey 36-37_73 +2
Xinjun Zhang 37-36_73 +2
Tain Lee 41-33_74 +3
Patrick Newcomb 37-37_74 +3
Vincent Norrman 37-38_75 +4
Patrick Cover 40-36_76 +5
Brian Richey 41-35_76 +5
Andrew Kozan 38-38_76 +5
Heath Slocum 39-38_77 +6
Clay Feagler 37-40_77 +6
Brandon Matthews 40-39_79 +8
Ted Purdy 42-40_82 +11
Did Not Finish
Albin Choi
Marcelo Rozo
Kevin Yu
Philip Knowles
Lukas Euler
Cayden Pope
J.J. Grey
Steven Dilisio
Corey Shaun
Chase Seiffert
Ryan Blaum
Jim Knous
