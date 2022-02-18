On Air: Leaders & Legends
Korn Ferry Tour LECOM Suncoast Classic Scores

The Associated Press
February 18, 2022 12:23 pm
2 min read
      
Friday
At Lakewood National Golf Course-Commander
Lakewood Ranch, Fla.
Purse: $750,000
Yardage: 7,113; Par: 71
Completion of First Round

Thomas Walsh 33-30_63

Zack Fischer 32-32_64

Zecheng Dou 31-33_64

Albin Choi 32-32_64

Erik Barnes 33-32_65

Aaron Baddeley 34-31_65

Chad Ramey 31-34_65

Charlie Saxon 32-33_65

Michael Gellerman 35-30_65

Anders Albertson 32-33_65

Max Greyserman 31-34_65

Byeong Hun An 32-33_65

Will Gordon 34-31_65

Scott Harrington 32-33_65

Mac Meissner 30-35_65

Pontus Nyholm 32-33_65

Vince India 32-34_66

Peter Uihlein 34-32_66

Trevor Werbylo 34-32_66

Curtis Luck 33-33_66

Theo Humphrey 32-34_66

Tyson Alexander 33-33_66

Nicolas Echavarria 34-32_66

Davis Thompson 32-34_66

Jay Card III 33-33_66

Taylor Montgomery 31-35_66

Cody Gribble 34-32_66

Rob Oppenheim 33-33_66

Dawson Armstrong 33-33_66

George Cunningham 34-32_66

Chris Baker 34-33_67

Shawn Stefani 32-35_67

Carson Young 33-34_67

Brett Drewitt 35-32_67

John Pak 33-34_67

John Augenstein 35-32_67

Brad Hopfinger 34-33_67

Brandon Wu 32-35_67

Sean O’Hair 35-32_67

Roberto Díaz 32-35_67

Seonghyeon Kim 35-32_67

Marcelo Rozo 35-32_67

Kevin Yu 34-33_67

Philip Knowles 36-31_67

Ryan Brehm 36-32_68

Patrick Fishburn 34-34_68

Evan Harmeling 36-32_68

Joshua Creel 35-33_68

Michael Kim 34-34_68

Ryan McCormick 33-35_68

Martin Contini 35-33_68

Corey Pereira 33-35_68

José de Jesús Rodríguez 36-32_68

John VanDerLaan 36-32_68

Kevin Roy 35-33_68

Jared Wolfe 34-34_68

Nicholas Lindheim 33-35_68

Marcos Montenegro 35-33_68

Brad Brunner 36-32_68

Sam Stevens 35-33_68

Grant Hirschman 35-33_68

MJ Daffue 34-34_68

Robby Shelton 37-32_69

Satoshi Kodaira 35-34_69

Tommy Gainey 34-35_69

Rhein Gibson 33-36_69

Mark Hubbard 35-34_69

Michael Feagles 36-33_69

Eric Cole 33-36_69

Brett White 36-33_69

Augusto Núñez 34-35_69

Mark Anguiano 38-31_69

Norman Xiong 35-34_69

Dan McCarthy 36-33_69

Justin Lower 34-35_69

Akshay Bhatia 37-32_69

Kris Ventura 34-35_69

Paul Haley II 34-35_69

John Chin 35-34_69

Ben Griffin 34-35_69

Tano Goya 36-33_69

Tripp Kinney 34-35_69

A.J. Crouch 35-34_69

Stuart Macdonald 36-34_70

Sam Saunders 35-35_70

Ben Taylor 37-33_70

Harry Hall 35-35_70

Jeremy Paul 36-34_70

Thomas Rosenmueller 32-38_70

Luke Schniederjans 34-36_70

David Gazzolo 37-33_70

Brent Grant 37-33_70

Callum Tarren 35-35_70

Martin Flores 35-35_70

Shad Tuten 35-35_70

Sangmoon Bae 39-31_70

Kyle Reifers 37-33_70

Braden Thornberry 34-36_70

Justin Suh 40-30_70

Brandon Crick 36-34_70

Brian Smock 36-35_71

Rafael Campos 36-35_71

Fabián Gómez 36-35_71

Bo Hoag 39-32_71

Jimmy Stanger 34-37_71

Brandon Harkins 34-37_71

Joey Garber 40-31_71

Kyle Westmoreland 38-33_71

Garett Reband 39-32_71

Luis Gagne 37-34_71

Jonathan Brightwell 39-32_71

Matt McCarty 36-35_71

Garrett Osborn 36-35_71

Bryson Nimmer 35-36_71

Tom Whitney 35-36_71

Alexandre Rocha 36-35_71

David Kocher 38-33_71

Kevin Dougherty 37-34_71

Blayne Barber 35-36_71

Stephen Franken 36-35_71

Bo Van Pelt 37-35_72

Tom Lewis 36-36_72

Andrew Yun 38-34_72

Peyton White 37-35_72

Grayson Murray 38-34_72

Tee-K Kelly 36-36_72

Steven Fisk 38-34_72

Cayden Pope 38-34_72

Steven Dilisio 37-35_72

Conner Godsey 36-37_73

Xinjun Zhang 37-36_73

J.J. Grey 38-35_73

Tain Lee 41-33_74

Patrick Newcomb 37-37_74

Lukas Euler 37-37_74

Vincent Norrman 37-38_75

Patrick Cover 40-36_76

Brian Richey 41-35_76

Andrew Kozan 38-38_76

Heath Slocum 39-38_77

Clay Feagler 37-40_77

Brandon Matthews 40-39_79

Corey Shaun 43-36_79

Ted Purdy 42-40_82

