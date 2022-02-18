Korn Ferry Tour LECOM Suncoast Classic Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Friday
|At Lakewood National Golf Course-Commander
|Lakewood Ranch, Fla.
|Purse: $750,000
|Yardage: 7,113; Par: 71
|Completion of First Round
Thomas Walsh 33-30_63
Zack Fischer 32-32_64
Zecheng Dou 31-33_64
Albin Choi 32-32_64
Erik Barnes 33-32_65
Aaron Baddeley 34-31_65
Chad Ramey 31-34_65
Charlie Saxon 32-33_65
Michael Gellerman 35-30_65
Anders Albertson 32-33_65
Max Greyserman 31-34_65
Byeong Hun An 32-33_65
Will Gordon 34-31_65
Scott Harrington 32-33_65
Mac Meissner 30-35_65
Pontus Nyholm 32-33_65
Vince India 32-34_66
Peter Uihlein 34-32_66
Trevor Werbylo 34-32_66
Curtis Luck 33-33_66
Theo Humphrey 32-34_66
Tyson Alexander 33-33_66
Nicolas Echavarria 34-32_66
Davis Thompson 32-34_66
Jay Card III 33-33_66
Taylor Montgomery 31-35_66
Cody Gribble 34-32_66
Rob Oppenheim 33-33_66
Dawson Armstrong 33-33_66
George Cunningham 34-32_66
Chris Baker 34-33_67
Shawn Stefani 32-35_67
Carson Young 33-34_67
Brett Drewitt 35-32_67
John Pak 33-34_67
John Augenstein 35-32_67
Brad Hopfinger 34-33_67
Brandon Wu 32-35_67
Sean O’Hair 35-32_67
Roberto Díaz 32-35_67
Seonghyeon Kim 35-32_67
Marcelo Rozo 35-32_67
Kevin Yu 34-33_67
Philip Knowles 36-31_67
Ryan Brehm 36-32_68
Patrick Fishburn 34-34_68
Evan Harmeling 36-32_68
Joshua Creel 35-33_68
Michael Kim 34-34_68
Ryan McCormick 33-35_68
Martin Contini 35-33_68
Corey Pereira 33-35_68
José de Jesús Rodríguez 36-32_68
John VanDerLaan 36-32_68
Kevin Roy 35-33_68
Jared Wolfe 34-34_68
Nicholas Lindheim 33-35_68
Marcos Montenegro 35-33_68
Brad Brunner 36-32_68
Sam Stevens 35-33_68
Grant Hirschman 35-33_68
MJ Daffue 34-34_68
Robby Shelton 37-32_69
Satoshi Kodaira 35-34_69
Tommy Gainey 34-35_69
Rhein Gibson 33-36_69
Mark Hubbard 35-34_69
Michael Feagles 36-33_69
Eric Cole 33-36_69
Brett White 36-33_69
Augusto Núñez 34-35_69
Mark Anguiano 38-31_69
Norman Xiong 35-34_69
Dan McCarthy 36-33_69
Justin Lower 34-35_69
Akshay Bhatia 37-32_69
Kris Ventura 34-35_69
Paul Haley II 34-35_69
John Chin 35-34_69
Ben Griffin 34-35_69
Tano Goya 36-33_69
Tripp Kinney 34-35_69
A.J. Crouch 35-34_69
Stuart Macdonald 36-34_70
Sam Saunders 35-35_70
Ben Taylor 37-33_70
Harry Hall 35-35_70
Jeremy Paul 36-34_70
Thomas Rosenmueller 32-38_70
Luke Schniederjans 34-36_70
David Gazzolo 37-33_70
Brent Grant 37-33_70
Callum Tarren 35-35_70
Martin Flores 35-35_70
Shad Tuten 35-35_70
Sangmoon Bae 39-31_70
Kyle Reifers 37-33_70
Braden Thornberry 34-36_70
Justin Suh 40-30_70
Brandon Crick 36-34_70
Brian Smock 36-35_71
Rafael Campos 36-35_71
Fabián Gómez 36-35_71
Bo Hoag 39-32_71
Jimmy Stanger 34-37_71
Brandon Harkins 34-37_71
Joey Garber 40-31_71
Kyle Westmoreland 38-33_71
Garett Reband 39-32_71
Luis Gagne 37-34_71
Jonathan Brightwell 39-32_71
Matt McCarty 36-35_71
Garrett Osborn 36-35_71
Bryson Nimmer 35-36_71
Tom Whitney 35-36_71
Alexandre Rocha 36-35_71
David Kocher 38-33_71
Kevin Dougherty 37-34_71
Blayne Barber 35-36_71
Stephen Franken 36-35_71
Bo Van Pelt 37-35_72
Tom Lewis 36-36_72
Andrew Yun 38-34_72
Peyton White 37-35_72
Grayson Murray 38-34_72
Tee-K Kelly 36-36_72
Steven Fisk 38-34_72
Cayden Pope 38-34_72
Steven Dilisio 37-35_72
Conner Godsey 36-37_73
Xinjun Zhang 37-36_73
J.J. Grey 38-35_73
Tain Lee 41-33_74
Patrick Newcomb 37-37_74
Lukas Euler 37-37_74
Vincent Norrman 37-38_75
Patrick Cover 40-36_76
Brian Richey 41-35_76
Andrew Kozan 38-38_76
Heath Slocum 39-38_77
Clay Feagler 37-40_77
Brandon Matthews 40-39_79
Corey Shaun 43-36_79
Ted Purdy 42-40_82
