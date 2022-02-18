Korn Ferry Tour LECOM Suncoast Classic Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Friday
|At Lakewood National Golf Course-Commander
|Lakewood Ranch, Fla.
|Purse: $750,000
|Yardage: 7,113; Par: 71
|Partial Second Round
|Suspended due to darkness
Anthony Paolucci 67-65_132
Cristobal Del Solar 66-67_133
Matt Ryan 63-70_133
Armando Favela 65-68_133
Emilio Gonzalez 66-67_133
Joseph Winslow 65-68_133
Mitchell Meissner 67-67_134
José Toledo 66-68_134
Stephen Stallings Jr. 68-66_134
Manuel Torres 68-67_135
Carson Roberts 66-70_136
Velten Meyer 68-68_136
Joshua Lee 67-69_136
Aaron Terrazas 66-70_136
Henry Lee 70-66_136
Alan Wagner 71-66_137
Luis Fernando Barco 69-68_137
Brian Ohr 70-67_137
Linus Lilliedahl 66-71_137
Alejandro Tosti 67-70_137
Drew Nesbitt 71-67_138
Nicolo Galletti 70-68_138
Winton Munch 71-67_138
Jorge Fernández Valdés 67-71_138
Camilo Aguado 69-69_138
Tyler Gray 68-70_138
Rodolfo Cazaubòn 69-69_138
Andreas Halvorsen 68-70_138
Samuel Anderson 69-69_138
Ivan Camilo Ramirez 72-67_139
Patrick Flavin 70-69_139
Andres Romero 71-68_139
Tim Widing 71-68_139
Noah Steele 68-71_139
Shintaro Ban 67-72_139
Dalan Refioglu 70-69_139
Scott Wolfes 66-73_139
Raul Pereda 70-69_139
Matt Oshrine 68-71_139
Alex Scott 69-70_139
Joel Thelen 67-72_139
Ricardo Celia 72-68_140
Chris Crawford 71-69_140
Brendon Doyle 75-65_140
Jose Narro 73-67_140
Andres Gallegos 71-69_140
Tommy Cocha 70-70_140
Roberto Rodriguez Cacho 71-69_140
Matthew Cole 73-67_140
Cristian Romero 69-71_140
Dykes Harbin 72-68_140
Luke Kwon 69-71_140
David Pastore 69-71_140
Denzel Ieremia 71-69_140
Blake Wagoner 71-69_140
Corbin Mills 70-70_140
Santiago Gomez 70-70_140
Kaleb Gorbahn 74-67_141
Luis Gerardo Garza 72-69_141
Juan Carlos Benitez 74-67_141
Cristian DiMarco 71-70_141
Willy Pumarol 71-70_141
Rak Cho 69-72_141
Evan Long 76-65_141
Roland Massimino 73-68_141
Rowin Caron 70-71_141
Chris Wiatr 70-71_141
Rafael Echenique 68-73_141
Zander Winston 69-72_141
Myles Creighton 70-71_141
Manav Shah 70-71_141
Ziggy Nathu 69-72_141
Barrett Kelpin 70-72_142
Davis Shore 73-69_142
Danny Ochoa 75-67_142
Paul Park 71-71_142
Sebastián Vázquez 67-75_142
Aram Yenidjeian 71-71_142
Chris Nido 73-69_142
Eduardo Carrete 72-70_142
Ryan Cole 72-70_142
Eric Dugas 71-71_142
Chandler Blanchet 71-71_142
Ben Cook 75-68_143
Michael Perras 75-68_143
Michael Feuerstein 70-73_143
Will Cannon 75-68_143
Matt Gilchrest 74-69_143
Jeffrey Swegle 74-69_143
Brad Schneider 71-72_143
Kevin Velo 67-76_143
Juan Jose Guerra 71-72_143
Juan Carlos Serrano 72-71_143
Evan Katz 70-73_143
Josh Radcliff 73-70_143
Landon Lyons 74-69_143
Trevor Sluman 77-67_144
Jeremy Gandon 74-70_144
James Nicholas 72-72_144
Andrew Alligood 70-74_144
Dillon Board 70-74_144
Mitchell Schow 71-73_144
Rodrigo Lee 73-71_144
Joaquin Lolas 73-71_144
Jaime Lopez Rivarola 73-71_144
Fernando Lopez Butron 72-73_145
Gonzalo Rubio 75-70_145
Charlie Hillier 70-75_145
Justin Peters 72-73_145
Leandro Marelli 76-69_145
Jesus Montenegro 73-72_145
Joshua Rackley 78-68_146
Tristan Rohrbaugh 72-74_146
Ben Doyle 74-72_146
Juan Pablo Luna 75-72_147
Austin Hitt 73-74_147
Kevin Stadler 75-72_147
Isidro Benitez 72-75_147
Carlos Trevino 76-71_147
Jorge Corral 72-75_147
Ryan Baca 75-73_148
Graysen Huff 71-77_148
Jacob Eklund 75-73_148
Rafael Becker 82-67_149
Derek Castillo 77-72_149
Ryan Davis 74-75_149
Fred Meyer 74-75_149
Joaquin Medina 76-73_149
JD Fernandez 73-76_149
Hayden Springer 73-77_150
John Hill 75-77_152
Garrett May 77-83_160
Did not finish
Andy Spencer
Angel Morales-Hernández
Jorge Villar
Wil Bateman
Agustin Errazuriz
Patricio Guerra
Tim Stewart
Russell Surber
Santiago Quirarte
Matias Dominguez
Santiago De la Fuente
Carlo De Fernex
