Korn Ferry Tour LECOM Suncoast Classic Scores

The Associated Press
February 18, 2022 10:11 pm
2 min read
      
Friday
At Lakewood National Golf Course-Commander
Lakewood Ranch, Fla.
Purse: $750,000
Yardage: 7,113; Par: 71
Partial Second Round
Suspended due to darkness

Anthony Paolucci 67-65_132

Cristobal Del Solar 66-67_133

Matt Ryan 63-70_133

Armando Favela 65-68_133

Emilio Gonzalez 66-67_133

Joseph Winslow 65-68_133

Mitchell Meissner 67-67_134

José Toledo 66-68_134

Stephen Stallings Jr. 68-66_134

Manuel Torres 68-67_135

Carson Roberts 66-70_136

Velten Meyer 68-68_136

Joshua Lee 67-69_136

Aaron Terrazas 66-70_136

Henry Lee 70-66_136

Alan Wagner 71-66_137

Luis Fernando Barco 69-68_137

Brian Ohr 70-67_137

Linus Lilliedahl 66-71_137

Alejandro Tosti 67-70_137

Drew Nesbitt 71-67_138

Nicolo Galletti 70-68_138

Winton Munch 71-67_138

Jorge Fernández Valdés 67-71_138

Camilo Aguado 69-69_138

Tyler Gray 68-70_138

Rodolfo Cazaubòn 69-69_138

Andreas Halvorsen 68-70_138

Samuel Anderson 69-69_138

Ivan Camilo Ramirez 72-67_139

Patrick Flavin 70-69_139

Andres Romero 71-68_139

Tim Widing 71-68_139

Noah Steele 68-71_139

Shintaro Ban 67-72_139

Dalan Refioglu 70-69_139

Scott Wolfes 66-73_139

Raul Pereda 70-69_139

Matt Oshrine 68-71_139

Alex Scott 69-70_139

Joel Thelen 67-72_139

Ricardo Celia 72-68_140

Chris Crawford 71-69_140

Brendon Doyle 75-65_140

Jose Narro 73-67_140

Andres Gallegos 71-69_140

Tommy Cocha 70-70_140

Roberto Rodriguez Cacho 71-69_140

Matthew Cole 73-67_140

Cristian Romero 69-71_140

Dykes Harbin 72-68_140

Luke Kwon 69-71_140

David Pastore 69-71_140

Denzel Ieremia 71-69_140

Blake Wagoner 71-69_140

Corbin Mills 70-70_140

Santiago Gomez 70-70_140

Kaleb Gorbahn 74-67_141

Luis Gerardo Garza 72-69_141

Juan Carlos Benitez 74-67_141

Cristian DiMarco 71-70_141

Willy Pumarol 71-70_141

Rak Cho 69-72_141

Evan Long 76-65_141

Roland Massimino 73-68_141

Rowin Caron 70-71_141

Chris Wiatr 70-71_141

Rafael Echenique 68-73_141

Zander Winston 69-72_141

Myles Creighton 70-71_141

Manav Shah 70-71_141

Ziggy Nathu 69-72_141

Barrett Kelpin 70-72_142

Davis Shore 73-69_142

Danny Ochoa 75-67_142

Paul Park 71-71_142

Sebastián Vázquez 67-75_142

Aram Yenidjeian 71-71_142

Chris Nido 73-69_142

Eduardo Carrete 72-70_142

Ryan Cole 72-70_142

Eric Dugas 71-71_142

Chandler Blanchet 71-71_142

Ben Cook 75-68_143

Michael Perras 75-68_143

Michael Feuerstein 70-73_143

Will Cannon 75-68_143

Matt Gilchrest 74-69_143

Jeffrey Swegle 74-69_143

Brad Schneider 71-72_143

Kevin Velo 67-76_143

Juan Jose Guerra 71-72_143

Juan Carlos Serrano 72-71_143

Evan Katz 70-73_143

Josh Radcliff 73-70_143

Landon Lyons 74-69_143

Trevor Sluman 77-67_144

Jeremy Gandon 74-70_144

James Nicholas 72-72_144

Andrew Alligood 70-74_144

Dillon Board 70-74_144

Mitchell Schow 71-73_144

Rodrigo Lee 73-71_144

Joaquin Lolas 73-71_144

Jaime Lopez Rivarola 73-71_144

Fernando Lopez Butron 72-73_145

Gonzalo Rubio 75-70_145

Charlie Hillier 70-75_145

Justin Peters 72-73_145

Leandro Marelli 76-69_145

Jesus Montenegro 73-72_145

Joshua Rackley 78-68_146

Tristan Rohrbaugh 72-74_146

Ben Doyle 74-72_146

Juan Pablo Luna 75-72_147

Austin Hitt 73-74_147

Kevin Stadler 75-72_147

Isidro Benitez 72-75_147

Carlos Trevino 76-71_147

Jorge Corral 72-75_147

Ryan Baca 75-73_148

Graysen Huff 71-77_148

Jacob Eklund 75-73_148

Rafael Becker 82-67_149

Derek Castillo 77-72_149

Ryan Davis 74-75_149

Fred Meyer 74-75_149

Joaquin Medina 76-73_149

JD Fernandez 73-76_149

Hayden Springer 73-77_150

John Hill 75-77_152

Garrett May 77-83_160

Did not finish

Andy Spencer

Angel Morales-Hernández

Jorge Villar

Wil Bateman

Agustin Errazuriz

Patricio Guerra

Tim Stewart

Russell Surber

Santiago Quirarte

Matias Dominguez

Santiago De la Fuente

Carlo De Fernex

