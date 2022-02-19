On Air: This Just In!
Korn Ferry Tour LECOM Suncoast Classic Scores

The Associated Press
February 19, 2022 6:07 pm
1 min read
      
Saturday
At Lakewood National Golf Course-Commander
Lakewood Ranch, Fla.
Purse: $750,000
Yardage: 7,113; Par: 71
Third Round

Michael Gellerman 65-66-65_196

MJ Daffue 68-65-64_197

Ben Griffin 69-64-65_198

Byeong Hun An 65-66-67_198

Zecheng Dou 64-64-71_199

Peter Uihlein 66-70-64_200

John Augenstein 67-68-65_200

Jay Card III 66-67-67_200

Eric Cole 69-62-69_200

Callum Tarren 70-61-69_200

Justin Lower 69-66-66_201

Scott Harrington 65-69-67_201

Sean O’Hair 67-66-68_201

Trevor Werbylo 66-66-69_201

Mark Hubbard 69-62-70_201

Albin Choi 64-67-70_201

Chad Ramey 65-66-70_201

Nicholas Lindheim 68-65-69_202

Seonghyeon Kim 67-66-69_202

Zack Fischer 64-68-70_202

Max Greyserman 65-66-71_202

Nicolas Echavarria 66-70-67_203

Ryan Brehm 68-68-67_203

Tyson Alexander 66-69-68_203

Ryan McCormick 68-67-68_203

Corey Pereira 68-66-69_203

Jared Wolfe 68-66-69_203

Brad Brunner 68-65-70_203

Will Gordon 65-68-70_203

Davis Thompson 66-64-73_203

Matt McCarty 71-65-68_204

Ben Taylor 70-66-68_204

Harry Hall 70-66-68_204

Mac Meissner 65-71-68_204

Sam Stevens 68-67-69_204

George Cunningham 66-69-69_204

Rob Oppenheim 66-69-69_204

Jonathan Brightwell 71-63-70_204

John Pak 67-66-71_204

Philip Knowles 67-66-71_204

Dawson Armstrong 66-66-72_204

Brett Drewitt 67-69-69_205

Justin Suh 70-66-69_205

Paul Haley II 69-67-69_205

Carson Young 67-68-70_205

Brandon Crick 70-65-70_205

Pontus Nyholm 65-70-70_205

A.J. Crouch 69-65-71_205

Roberto Díaz 67-67-71_205

Charlie Saxon 65-68-72_205

Vince India 66-66-73_205

Curtis Luck 66-70-70_206

Erik Barnes 65-70-71_206

Kris Ventura 69-66-71_206

Akshay Bhatia 69-65-72_206

Brad Hopfinger 67-67-72_206

Brandon Harkins 71-62-73_206

Shad Tuten 70-66-71_207

John VanDerLaan 68-68-71_207

Joey Garber 71-64-72_207

Cody Gribble 66-69-72_207

Dan McCarthy 69-65-73_207

Martin Contini 68-65-75_208

Thomas Walsh 63-68-78_209

Anders Albertson 65-66-78_209

Marcelo Rozo 67-69-74_210

Kevin Yu 67-69-74_210

Aaron Baddeley 65-70-78_213

