Korn Ferry Tour LECOM Suncoast Classic Scores

|Saturday
|At Lakewood National Golf Course-Commander
|Lakewood Ranch, Fla.
|Purse: $750,000
|Yardage: 7,113; Par: 71
|Third Round
Michael Gellerman 65-66-65_196
MJ Daffue 68-65-64_197
Ben Griffin 69-64-65_198
Byeong Hun An 65-66-67_198
Zecheng Dou 64-64-71_199
Peter Uihlein 66-70-64_200
John Augenstein 67-68-65_200
Jay Card III 66-67-67_200
Eric Cole 69-62-69_200
Callum Tarren 70-61-69_200
Justin Lower 69-66-66_201
Scott Harrington 65-69-67_201
Sean O’Hair 67-66-68_201
Trevor Werbylo 66-66-69_201
Mark Hubbard 69-62-70_201
Albin Choi 64-67-70_201
Chad Ramey 65-66-70_201
Nicholas Lindheim 68-65-69_202
Seonghyeon Kim 67-66-69_202
Zack Fischer 64-68-70_202
Max Greyserman 65-66-71_202
Nicolas Echavarria 66-70-67_203
Ryan Brehm 68-68-67_203
Tyson Alexander 66-69-68_203
Ryan McCormick 68-67-68_203
Corey Pereira 68-66-69_203
Jared Wolfe 68-66-69_203
Brad Brunner 68-65-70_203
Will Gordon 65-68-70_203
Davis Thompson 66-64-73_203
Matt McCarty 71-65-68_204
Ben Taylor 70-66-68_204
Harry Hall 70-66-68_204
Mac Meissner 65-71-68_204
Sam Stevens 68-67-69_204
George Cunningham 66-69-69_204
Rob Oppenheim 66-69-69_204
Jonathan Brightwell 71-63-70_204
John Pak 67-66-71_204
Philip Knowles 67-66-71_204
Dawson Armstrong 66-66-72_204
Brett Drewitt 67-69-69_205
Justin Suh 70-66-69_205
Paul Haley II 69-67-69_205
Carson Young 67-68-70_205
Brandon Crick 70-65-70_205
Pontus Nyholm 65-70-70_205
A.J. Crouch 69-65-71_205
Roberto Díaz 67-67-71_205
Charlie Saxon 65-68-72_205
Vince India 66-66-73_205
Curtis Luck 66-70-70_206
Erik Barnes 65-70-71_206
Kris Ventura 69-66-71_206
Akshay Bhatia 69-65-72_206
Brad Hopfinger 67-67-72_206
Brandon Harkins 71-62-73_206
Shad Tuten 70-66-71_207
John VanDerLaan 68-68-71_207
Joey Garber 71-64-72_207
Cody Gribble 66-69-72_207
Dan McCarthy 69-65-73_207
Martin Contini 68-65-75_208
Thomas Walsh 63-68-78_209
Anders Albertson 65-66-78_209
Marcelo Rozo 67-69-74_210
Kevin Yu 67-69-74_210
Aaron Baddeley 65-70-78_213
