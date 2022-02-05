On Air: Federal News Network program
Sports News

Korn Ferry Tour Panama Claro Championship Par Scores

The Associated Press
February 5, 2022 5:34 pm
2 min read
      
Saturday
At Panama Golf Course
Panama City, Panama
Purse: $750,000
Yardage: 7,325; Par: 70
Third Round

Andrew Kozan 68-68-67_203  -7

Zack Fischer 65-70-68_203  -7

Ben Taylor 68-67-68_203  -7

Jimmy Stanger 64-69-70_203  -7

Brett White 66-70-68_204  -6

Brandon Matthews 68-67-69_204  -6

Julián Etulain 68-66-70_204  -6

Carson Young 68-65-71_204  -6

T.J. Vogel 67-67-71_205  -5

Carl Yuan 65-69-71_205  -5

Taylor Montgomery 65-67-73_205  -5

Joey Garber 67-66-72_205  -5

Vince India 67-68-71_206  -4

Eric Cole 68-70-69_207  -3

Alex Chiarella 69-68-70_207  -3

Zecheng Dou 69-67-71_207  -3

Mac Meissner 69-67-71_207  -3

Quade Cummins 66-73-68_207  -3

Theo Humphrey 71-69-67_207  -3

Michael Kim 68-70-70_208  -2

Martin Flores 67-70-71_208  -2

Fabián Gómez 67-69-72_208  -2

Gregor Main 66-70-72_208  -2

Jeremy Paul 71-69-68_208  -2

Max Greyserman 68-70-71_209  -1

David Kocher 65-73-71_209  -1

Martin Contini 68-69-72_209  -1

Davis Thompson 67-71-71_209  -1

Dawson Armstrong 66-71-72_209  -1

Jonathan Brightwell 69-68-72_209  -1

Kevin Dougherty 69-71-69_209  -1

Vincent Norrman 70-70-69_209  -1

John VanDerLaan 66-68-75_209  -1

Conner Godsey 65-73-72_210   E

John Pak 67-70-73_210   E

Clay Feagler 66-72-72_210   E

Erik Barnes 71-68-71_210   E

Turk Pettit 67-68-75_210   E

Kyle Westmoreland 70-70-70_210   E

Harrison Endycott 69-69-73_211  +1

Matt McCarty 65-72-74_211  +1

Kyle Reifers 67-71-73_211  +1

Ryan Brehm 71-68-72_211  +1

Taylor Dickson 66-72-74_212  +2

Justin Suh 68-71-73_212  +2

Stuart Macdonald 71-69-72_212  +2

Augusto Núñez 71-69-72_212  +2

Chandler Blanchet 69-71-72_212  +2

Rhein Gibson 72-66-75_213  +3

Garett Reband 69-70-74_213  +3

Marcelo Rozo 70-69-74_213  +3

Xinjun Zhang 68-68-77_213  +3

Shawn Stefani 67-73-73_213  +3

Andrew Yun 69-71-73_213  +3

Alvaro Ortiz 69-69-76_214  +4

Blake Dyer 67-70-77_214  +4

Ben Martin 69-70-75_214  +4

Luis Gagne 70-69-75_214  +4

Marcos Montenegro 69-70-75_214  +4

Shad Tuten 71-69-74_214  +4

Sam Stevens 70-70-74_214  +4

Tag Ridings 69-70-76_215  +5

Brad Hopfinger 69-71-76_216  +6

Tain Lee 72-68-76_216  +6

