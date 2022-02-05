Korn Ferry Tour Panama Claro Championship Par Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Saturday
|At Panama Golf Course
|Panama City, Panama
|Purse: $750,000
|Yardage: 7,325; Par: 70
|Third Round
Andrew Kozan 68-68-67_203 -7
Zack Fischer 65-70-68_203 -7
Ben Taylor 68-67-68_203 -7
Jimmy Stanger 64-69-70_203 -7
Federal News Network's Cyber Industry Exchange: Where does cybersecurity end and physical security begin for federal agencies? Find out at Federal News Network’s Industry Exchange: Cyber.
Brett White 66-70-68_204 -6
Brandon Matthews 68-67-69_204 -6
Julián Etulain 68-66-70_204 -6
Carson Young 68-65-71_204 -6
T.J. Vogel 67-67-71_205 -5
Carl Yuan 65-69-71_205 -5
Taylor Montgomery 65-67-73_205 -5
Joey Garber 67-66-72_205 -5
Vince India 67-68-71_206 -4
Eric Cole 68-70-69_207 -3
Alex Chiarella 69-68-70_207 -3
Zecheng Dou 69-67-71_207 -3
Mac Meissner 69-67-71_207 -3
Quade Cummins 66-73-68_207 -3
Theo Humphrey 71-69-67_207 -3
Michael Kim 68-70-70_208 -2
Martin Flores 67-70-71_208 -2
Fabián Gómez 67-69-72_208 -2
Gregor Main 66-70-72_208 -2
Jeremy Paul 71-69-68_208 -2
Max Greyserman 68-70-71_209 -1
David Kocher 65-73-71_209 -1
Martin Contini 68-69-72_209 -1
Davis Thompson 67-71-71_209 -1
Dawson Armstrong 66-71-72_209 -1
Jonathan Brightwell 69-68-72_209 -1
Kevin Dougherty 69-71-69_209 -1
Vincent Norrman 70-70-69_209 -1
John VanDerLaan 66-68-75_209 -1
Conner Godsey 65-73-72_210 E
John Pak 67-70-73_210 E
Clay Feagler 66-72-72_210 E
Erik Barnes 71-68-71_210 E
Turk Pettit 67-68-75_210 E
Kyle Westmoreland 70-70-70_210 E
Harrison Endycott 69-69-73_211 +1
Matt McCarty 65-72-74_211 +1
Kyle Reifers 67-71-73_211 +1
Ryan Brehm 71-68-72_211 +1
Taylor Dickson 66-72-74_212 +2
Justin Suh 68-71-73_212 +2
Stuart Macdonald 71-69-72_212 +2
Augusto Núñez 71-69-72_212 +2
Chandler Blanchet 69-71-72_212 +2
Rhein Gibson 72-66-75_213 +3
Garett Reband 69-70-74_213 +3
Marcelo Rozo 70-69-74_213 +3
Xinjun Zhang 68-68-77_213 +3
Shawn Stefani 67-73-73_213 +3
Andrew Yun 69-71-73_213 +3
Alvaro Ortiz 69-69-76_214 +4
Blake Dyer 67-70-77_214 +4
Ben Martin 69-70-75_214 +4
Luis Gagne 70-69-75_214 +4
Marcos Montenegro 69-70-75_214 +4
Shad Tuten 71-69-74_214 +4
Sam Stevens 70-70-74_214 +4
Tag Ridings 69-70-76_215 +5
Brad Hopfinger 69-71-76_216 +6
Tain Lee 72-68-76_216 +6
Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments