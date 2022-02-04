On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Korn Ferry Tour Panama Claro Championship Scores

The Associated Press
February 4, 2022 7:34 pm
2 min read
      
Friday
At Panama Golf Course
Panama City, Panama
Purse: $750,000
Yardage: 7,325; Par: 70
Partial Second Round
Play suspended due to darkness

Taylor Montgomery 65-67_132

Joey Garber 67-66_133

Jimmy Stanger 64-69_133

Carson Young 68-65_133

Carl Yuan 65-69_134

John VanDerLaan 66-68_134

Julián Etulain 68-66_134

T.J. Vogel 67-67_134

Ben Taylor 68-67_135

Vince India 67-68_135

Zack Fischer 65-70_135

Brandon Matthews 68-67_135

John Augenstein 68-67_135

Turk Pettit 67-68_135

Xinjun Zhang 68-68_136

Mac Meissner 69-67_136

Brett White 66-70_136

Andrew Kozan 68-68_136

Fabián Gómez 67-69_136

Zecheng Dou 69-67_136

Gregor Main 66-70_136

Dawson Armstrong 66-71_137

Jonathan Brightwell 69-68_137

Alex Chiarella 69-68_137

Martin Contini 68-69_137

Blake Dyer 67-70_137

Martin Flores 67-70_137

John Pak 67-70_137

Matt McCarty 65-72_137

Kyle Reifers 67-71_138

Max Greyserman 68-70_138

Rhein Gibson 72-66_138

Conner Godsey 65-73_138

Michael Kim 68-70_138

David Kocher 65-73_138

Harrison Endycott 69-69_138

Alvaro Ortiz 69-69_138

Eric Cole 68-70_138

Taylor Dickson 66-72_138

Clay Feagler 66-72_138

Davis Thompson 67-71_138

Erik Barnes 71-68_139

Tag Ridings 69-70_139

Ben Martin 69-70_139

Ryan Brehm 71-68_139

Garett Reband 69-70_139

Luis Gagne 70-69_139

Marcos Montenegro 69-70_139

Marcelo Rozo 70-69_139

Justin Suh 68-71_139

Quade Cummins 66-73_139

Shad Tuten 71-69_140

Theo Humphrey 71-69_140

Kyle Westmoreland 70-70_140

Jeremy Paul 71-69_140

Shawn Stefani 67-73_140

Stuart Macdonald 71-69_140

Brad Hopfinger 69-71_140

Kevin Dougherty 69-71_140

Vincent Norrman 70-70_140

Andrew Yun 69-71_140

Augusto Núñez 71-69_140

Chandler Blanchet 69-71_140

Erik Compton 69-72_141

Grant Hirschman 71-70_141

Logan McCracken 72-69_141

Jamie Lovemark 69-72_141

Alexandre Rocha 71-70_141

Michael Gellerman 72-69_141

Jonathan Randolph 70-71_141

George Cunningham 72-69_141

Akshay Bhatia 69-72_141

D.H. Lee 68-73_141

Peter Kuest 70-71_141

Seonghyeon Kim 68-73_141

Pontus Nyholm 68-73_141

Patrick Newcomb 70-71_141

MJ Maguire 74-67_141

Steven Fisk 71-70_141

A.J. Crouch 74-67_141

Kevin Roy 70-72_142

José de Jesús Rodríguez 68-74_142

Josh Teater 69-73_142

Will Gordon 70-72_142

Harry Hall 73-69_142

Nicolas Echavarria 76-66_142

Thomas Rosenmueller 71-71_142

Brad Brunner 72-70_142

Ivan Camilo Ramirez 71-71_142

Roberto Díaz 74-68_142

Kris Ventura 66-76_142

Ben Griffin 71-71_142

Corey Pereira 69-73_142

Tano Goya 70-72_142

Tripp Kinney 71-71_142

MJ Daffue 69-73_142

Sam Saunders 67-76_143

Chris Baker 69-74_143

J.J. Grey 73-70_143

Michael Arnaud 70-73_143

Michael Feagles 71-72_143

Tyson Alexander 69-74_143

David Lingmerth 71-72_143

Rafael Campos 68-75_143

Mark Anguiano 71-72_143

Zack Sucher 71-73_144

Tom Lovelady 72-72_144

Tom Whitney 69-75_144

Mark Anderson 70-74_144

Chase Wright 75-69_144

Patrick Cover 72-72_144

Alex Weiss 72-72_144

KK Limbhasut 70-74_144

Omar Tejeira 67-77_144

Charlie Saxon 73-71_144

Evan Harmeling 72-72_144

John Chin 72-72_144

Michael Visacki 74-71_145

Braden Thornberry 70-75_145

Thomas Walsh 72-73_145

Robby Shelton 71-75_146

Whee Kim 77-69_146

Peyton White 72-74_146

Lucca Gonzalez 73-73_146

Daniel Chopra 71-75_146

Trevor Werbylo 70-76_146

Brandon Crick 72-75_147

Trevor Cone 70-77_147

J.T. Griffin 73-74_147

Caleb Proveaux 75-72_147

Rob Oppenheim 72-75_147

Stephen Franken 68-79_147

Byeong Hun An 71-76_147

Kevin Yu 71-76_147

Jay Card III 76-71_147

Nick Voke 70-78_148

Sebastián Vázquez 72-77_149

Patrick Fishburn 70-80_150

Trevor Sluman 73-77_150

Bryce Emory 77-74_151

Ryan McCormick 76-79_155

Eric Axley 79-78_157

Did Not Finish

Tain Lee

Sam Stevens

Leaderboard

SCORE  THRU

Taylor Montgomery   -8     18

Joey Garber   -7     18

Jimmy Stanger   -7     18

Carson Young   -7     18

Carl Yuan   -6     18

John VanDerLaan   -6     18

Julián Etulain   -6     18

T.J. Vogel   -6     18

