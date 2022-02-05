On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Korn Ferry Tour Panama Claro Championship Scores

The Associated Press
February 5, 2022 5:35 pm
1 min read
      
Saturday
At Panama Golf Course
Panama City, Panama
Purse: $750,000
Yardage: 7,325; Par: 70
Third Round

Andrew Kozan 68-68-67_203

Zack Fischer 65-70-68_203

Ben Taylor 68-67-68_203

Jimmy Stanger 64-69-70_203

        Insight by Workday: This exclusive e-book highlights how agencies aim to make government a great place to work in 2022.

Brett White 66-70-68_204

Brandon Matthews 68-67-69_204

Julián Etulain 68-66-70_204

Carson Young 68-65-71_204

T.J. Vogel 67-67-71_205

Carl Yuan 65-69-71_205

Taylor Montgomery 65-67-73_205

Joey Garber 67-66-72_205

        Read more: Sports News

Vince India 67-68-71_206

Eric Cole 68-70-69_207

Alex Chiarella 69-68-70_207

Zecheng Dou 69-67-71_207

Mac Meissner 69-67-71_207

Quade Cummins 66-73-68_207

Theo Humphrey 71-69-67_207

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Michael Kim 68-70-70_208

Martin Flores 67-70-71_208

Fabián Gómez 67-69-72_208

Gregor Main 66-70-72_208

Jeremy Paul 71-69-68_208

Max Greyserman 68-70-71_209

David Kocher 65-73-71_209

Martin Contini 68-69-72_209

Davis Thompson 67-71-71_209

Dawson Armstrong 66-71-72_209

Jonathan Brightwell 69-68-72_209

Kevin Dougherty 69-71-69_209

Vincent Norrman 70-70-69_209

John VanDerLaan 66-68-75_209

Conner Godsey 65-73-72_210

John Pak 67-70-73_210

Clay Feagler 66-72-72_210

Erik Barnes 71-68-71_210

Turk Pettit 67-68-75_210

Kyle Westmoreland 70-70-70_210

Harrison Endycott 69-69-73_211

Matt McCarty 65-72-74_211

Kyle Reifers 67-71-73_211

Ryan Brehm 71-68-72_211

Taylor Dickson 66-72-74_212

Justin Suh 68-71-73_212

Stuart Macdonald 71-69-72_212

Augusto Núñez 71-69-72_212

Chandler Blanchet 69-71-72_212

Rhein Gibson 72-66-75_213

Garett Reband 69-70-74_213

Marcelo Rozo 70-69-74_213

Xinjun Zhang 68-68-77_213

Shawn Stefani 67-73-73_213

Andrew Yun 69-71-73_213

Alvaro Ortiz 69-69-76_214

Blake Dyer 67-70-77_214

Ben Martin 69-70-75_214

Luis Gagne 70-69-75_214

Marcos Montenegro 69-70-75_214

Shad Tuten 71-69-74_214

Sam Stevens 70-70-74_214

Tag Ridings 69-70-76_215

Brad Hopfinger 69-71-76_216

Tain Lee 72-68-76_216

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments