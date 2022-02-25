Kunkel leads Xavier against Seton Hall after 20-point performance

Seton Hall Pirates (18-10, 8-8 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (17-10, 7-9 Big East)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier hosts the Seton Hall Pirates after Adam Kunkel scored 20 points in Xavier’s 99-92 overtime loss to the Providence Friars.

The Musketeers are 12-4 in home games. Xavier is fifth in the Big East scoring 73.4 points while shooting 44.6% from the field.

The Pirates are 8-8 in Big East play. Seton Hall is sixth in the Big East with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Jared Rhoden averaging 5.8.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Nunge is shooting 52.6% and averaging 13.3 points for the Musketeers. Paul Scruggs is averaging 8.8 points over the last 10 games for Xavier.

Rhoden is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Pirates. Myles Cale is averaging 6.9 points and 2.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Seton Hall.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 3-7, averaging 70.4 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Pirates: 6-4, averaging 67.3 points, 37.7 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

