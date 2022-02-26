Trending:
LA Galaxy host New York City FC for season opener

The Associated Press
February 26, 2022 2:03 am
New York City FC vs. LA Galaxy

Carson, California; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Los Angeles +145, NYCFC +177, Draw +248; over/under is 2.5 goals

The LA Galaxy open the season at home against New York City FC.

The Galaxy compiled a 13-12-9 record overall during the 2021 season while finishing 8-4-5 in home games. The Galaxy scored 50 goals and had a goal differential of -4 last season.

NYCFC put together a 14-11-9 record overall in 2021 while finishing 5-8-7 in road games. NYCFC scored 56 goals and registered a goal differential of +20 last season.

Sunday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Galaxy: Jorge Villafana (injured).

NYCFC: Keaton Parks (injured), Anton Tinnerholm (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

