La Salle 83, George Mason 78

GEORGE MASON (11-8)

Henry 2-3 0-1 4, Cooper 6-9 0-0 16, Gaines 3-9 2-4 10, Johnson 5-11 4-4 16, Schwartz 6-16 1-2 17, Frazier 3-8 0-1 6, Buchanan 2-3 0-0 6, Hartwell 1-2 0-0 3, Jones 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-61 7-12 78.

LA SALLE (7-13)

Doucoure 0-0 0-0 0, Moore 4-6 6-8 15, Brickus 7-11 1-4 18, Clark 6-10 3-3 18, Nickelberry 6-15 0-2 17, Brantley 3-6 2-4 9, Ray 1-2 1-2 4, Shepherd 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 28-52 13-23 83.

Halftime_La Salle 43-36. 3-Point Goals_George Mason 15-25 (Cooper 4-5, Schwartz 4-6, Buchanan 2-3, Johnson 2-3, Gaines 2-5, Hartwell 1-2, Frazier 0-1), La Salle 14-28 (Nickelberry 5-11, Clark 3-5, Brickus 3-7, Moore 1-1, Brantley 1-2, Ray 1-2). Rebounds_George Mason 29 (Gaines 10), La Salle 24 (Ray 7). Assists_George Mason 19 (Johnson 9), La Salle 17 (Brickus 5). Total Fouls_George Mason 19, La Salle 14.

