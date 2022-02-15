La Salle plays Saint Louis, looks to end road slide

La Salle Explorers (7-15, 2-10 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (17-8, 8-4 A-10)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle will look to end its four-game road slide when the Explorers face Saint Louis.

The Billikens are 11-4 in home games. Saint Louis has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Explorers are 2-10 in A-10 play. La Salle allows 73.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.8 points per game.

The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Billikens won the last matchup 75-57 on Feb. 9. Francis Okoro scored 19 points points to help lead the Billikens to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gibson Jimerson is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Billikens. Jordan Nesbitt is averaging 0.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Louis.

Josh Nickelberry averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Explorers, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc. Clifton Moore is averaging 10.2 points and 1.5 blocks over the last 10 games for La Salle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 7-3, averaging 77.4 points, 36.9 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Explorers: 2-8, averaging 69.1 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

