La Salle visits Fordham on 6-game road slide

The Associated Press
February 23, 2022 2:02 am
1 min read
      

La Salle Explorers (7-17, 2-12 A-10) at Fordham Rams (12-13, 5-8 A-10)

New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fordham -3.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle travels to Fordham looking to end its six-game road slide.

The Rams have gone 7-4 at home. Fordham is third in the A-10 with 25.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Chuba Ohams averaging 8.3.

The Explorers are 2-12 in conference matchups. La Salle is 3-13 against opponents over .500.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in A-10 play. The Rams won the last meeting 69-61 on Dec. 31. Darius Quisenberry scored 19 points points to help lead the Rams to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quisenberry is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Rams. Kyle Rose is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Fordham.

Clifton Moore is averaging 13.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.7 blocks for the Explorers. Jack Clark is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for La Salle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 3-7, averaging 60.9 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Explorers: 1-9, averaging 67.8 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

