Lachlan Murdoch named honorary starter of Daytona 500

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — NASCAR on Wednesday named Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch the honorary starter of the season-opening Daytona 500.

Murdoch, the executive chair and chief executive officer of Fox Corp., will wave the green flag Sunday to start “The Great American Race.” The 64th running will be aired live on Fox, which is in contract negotiations with NASCAR on the current television deal that expires at the end of the 2024 season.

The Daytona 500 will have a heavy Fox presence: Pro Football Hall of Famer Charles Woodson, a Fox Sports analyst, is the grand marshal. Landon Cassill is driving a car fielded by Spire Motorsports and sponsored by Fox Nation.

The race is sold out.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.