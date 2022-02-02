Lafayette 71, American 62

AMERICAN (6-15)

Alexander 1-8 1-2 3, O’Neil 1-5 0-0 2, Beckton 4-11 1-2 10, Smalls 5-11 5-6 16, Stephens 3-6 4-5 10, Knotek 2-6 2-2 8, Delaney 6-6 1-1 13, Donadio 0-1 0-0 0, Bragg 0-1 0-1 0, Sutton 0-0 0-0 0, Whittaker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-55 14-19 62.

LAFAYETTE (6-14)

O’Boyle 8-11 0-0 19, Quinn 7-9 8-12 22, Verbinskis 0-3 0-0 0, Fulton 2-5 1-2 5, Perry 4-10 4-4 14, Sondberg 2-5 0-0 6, Brantley 1-9 0-0 3, Rubayo 0-0 0-2 0, Vaughan 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 25-54 13-20 71.

Halftime_Lafayette 35-22. 3-Point Goals_American 4-15 (Knotek 2-4, Smalls 1-3, Beckton 1-4, Stephens 0-1, O’Neil 0-3), Lafayette 8-19 (O’Boyle 3-3, Sondberg 2-4, Perry 2-6, Brantley 1-4, Fulton 0-1, Verbinskis 0-1). Rebounds_American 26 (Alexander 5), Lafayette 36 (Quinn 10). Assists_American 12 (Stephens 3), Lafayette 18 (Fulton 7). Total Fouls_American 16, Lafayette 17. A_1,153 (3,500).

