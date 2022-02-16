Lafayette 77, Loyola (Md.) 68

LOYOLA (MD.) (13-13)
Dike 6-10 0-3 12, M.Ilic 0-1 3-4 3, Andrews 6-12 0-0 13, Jones 3-9 0-0 7, Spencer 8-15 0-1 17, Brown 2-4 0-0 5, V.Ilic 4-10 1-2 9, Kuzemka 1-1 0-0 2, Marshall 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-63 4-10 68.
LAFAYETTE (9-16)
Jenkins 7-9 0-0 16, O’Boyle 0-4 1-3 1, Quinn 6-11 6-7 18, Fulton 1-4 2-2 5, Perry 2-8 4-6 9, Brantley 5-9 5-6 19, Rubayo 1-1 0-0 2, Verbinskis 2-2 0-0 5, Hines 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 24-49 20-26 77.
Halftime_Lafayette 40-33. 3-Point Goals_Loyola (Md.) 4-17 (Brown 1-2, Andrews 1-4, Jones 1-4, Spencer 1-4, M.Ilic 0-1, V.Ilic 0-1, Marshall 0-1), Lafayette 9-21 (Brantley 4-8, Jenkins 2-3, Fulton 1-1, Verbinskis 1-1, Perry 1-3, Hines 0-1, O’Boyle 0-4). Rebounds_Loyola (Md.) 32 (Dike, Jones 7), Lafayette 29 (Quinn 8). Assists_Loyola (Md.) 14 (Jones 7), Lafayette 18 (Fulton, Perry 5). Total Fouls_Loyola (Md.) 20, Lafayette 14. A_1,473 (3,500).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments