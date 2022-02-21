Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Lafayette 84, Holy Cross 61

The Associated Press
February 21, 2022 8:49 pm
< a min read
      

HOLY CROSS (9-19)

Gates 7-15 4-5 18, Dorsey 0-1 0-0 0, Luc 4-11 0-0 10, Montgomery 3-10 2-2 11, Kenney 2-3 0-0 4, Martindale 2-5 4-4 9, Coulibaly 0-2 1-4 1, Humphrey 2-5 0-0 6, Lewis 1-1 0-0 2, Hart 0-1 0-0 0, Oron 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-54 11-15 61.

LAFAYETTE (10-17)

Jenkins 1-4 0-0 2, O’Boyle 4-9 0-0 10, Quinn 8-13 4-4 20, Fulton 7-10 0-0 19, Perry 5-10 3-3 17, Verbinskis 2-3 0-0 4, Rubayo 1-1 0-0 2, Vaughan 1-2 0-0 2, Hines 2-2 0-1 5, Sondberg 1-1 0-0 3, Thompson 0-2 0-0 0, Zambie 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-57 7-8 84.

Halftime_Lafayette 39-22. 3-Point Goals_Holy Cross 8-22 (Montgomery 3-8, Humphrey 2-4, Luc 2-5, Martindale 1-3, Gates 0-1, Hart 0-1), Lafayette 13-24 (Fulton 5-6, Perry 4-7, O’Boyle 2-5, Hines 1-1, Sondberg 1-1, Verbinskis 0-1, Jenkins 0-3). Rebounds_Holy Cross 28 (Coulibaly 8), Lafayette 27 (Fulton, Perry 5). Assists_Holy Cross 12 (Montgomery 3), Lafayette 23 (Quinn 6). Total Fouls_Holy Cross 7, Lafayette 11.

        Insight by MuleSoft: During this exclusive webinar, Pat Flanders, chief information officer of the Defense Health Agency, will discuss how the agency is modernizing and integrating IT systems previously managed by the Air Force, Army and the Navy—to securely support military healthcare services worldwide, on the battlefield and off. Industry professionals from Salesforce and MuleSoft will provide their perspective.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|28 USAG Bavaria/Grafenwoehr Tech Expo
2|28 (ISC)2 CCSP Training Week | Certified...
2|28 2022 Tactical Wheeled Vehicles...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Liftoff!