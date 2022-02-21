Lafayette 84, Holy Cross 61

HOLY CROSS (9-19)
Gates 7-15 4-5 18, Dorsey 0-1 0-0 0, Luc 4-11 0-0 10, Montgomery 3-10 2-2 11, Kenney 2-3 0-0 4, Martindale 2-5 4-4 9, Coulibaly 0-2 1-4 1, Humphrey 2-5 0-0 6, Lewis 1-1 0-0 2, Hart 0-1 0-0 0, Oron 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-54 11-15 61.
LAFAYETTE (10-17)
Jenkins 1-4 0-0 2, O’Boyle 4-9 0-0 10, Quinn 8-13 4-4 20, Fulton 7-10 0-0 19, Perry 5-10 3-3 17, Verbinskis 2-3 0-0 4, Rubayo 1-1 0-0 2, Vaughan 1-2 0-0 2, Hines 2-2 0-1 5, Sondberg 1-1 0-0 3, Thompson 0-2 0-0 0, Zambie 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-57 7-8 84.
Halftime_Lafayette 39-22. 3-Point Goals_Holy Cross 8-22 (Montgomery 3-8, Humphrey 2-4, Luc 2-5, Martindale 1-3, Gates 0-1, Hart 0-1), Lafayette 13-24 (Fulton 5-6, Perry 4-7, O’Boyle 2-5, Hines 1-1, Sondberg 1-1, Verbinskis 0-1, Jenkins 0-3). Rebounds_Holy Cross 28 (Coulibaly 8), Lafayette 27 (Fulton, Perry 5). Assists_Holy Cross 12 (Montgomery 3), Lafayette 23 (Quinn 6). Total Fouls_Holy Cross 7, Lafayette 11.
