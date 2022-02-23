Lafayette plays Boston University following Quinn’s 20-point performance

Lafayette Leopards (10-17, 7-9 Patriot) at Boston University Terriers (19-10, 10-6 Patriot)

Boston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boston University -7.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette plays the Boston University Terriers after Neal Quinn scored 20 points in Lafayette’s 84-61 win over the Holy Cross Crusaders.

The Terriers have gone 9-4 at home. Boston University is ninth in the Patriot with 10.8 assists per game led by Javante McCoy averaging 2.8.

The Leopards are 7-9 in Patriot play. Lafayette is fifth in the Patriot scoring 68.0 points per game and is shooting 43.7%.

The teams play for the second time this season in Patriot play. The Terriers won the last meeting 81-62 on Jan. 27. McCoy scored 17 points points to help lead the Terriers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: McCoy is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Terriers. Sukhmail Mathon is averaging 12.4 points and 7.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Boston University.

Quinn is averaging 14.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and four assists for the Leopards. Leo O’Boyle is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Lafayette.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 8-2, averaging 74.5 points, 32.6 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Leopards: 5-5, averaging 69.0 points, 27.8 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

