Lakers’ Anthony Davis has right mid-foot sprain

The Associated Press
February 18, 2022 12:50 am
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis has a right mid-foot sprain and the Los Angeles Lakers said Thursday he would be re-evaluated in four weeks.

Davis was injured Wednesday night late in the second quarter of a 106-101 home victory over Utah.

Davis had scored 17 points in 17 minutes before he went up to catch a lob pass and came down on Jazz center Rudy Gobert’s heel. Davis was unable to put any weight on his right foot and had to be helped off the court.

Davis is averaging 23.1 points and 9.7 rebounds in 37 games this season. He has been out of the lineup for 21 games, including 17 most of last month due to a knee injury.

___

