Lamar plays Abilene Christian, looks to break road skid

Lamar Cardinals (2-25, 0-12 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (17-8, 8-6 WAC)

, ; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Abilene Christian -17; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar travels to Abilene Christian looking to stop its 16-game road slide.

The Wildcats have gone 11-3 in home games. Abilene Christian is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cardinals have gone 0-12 against WAC opponents. Lamar is 0-9 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.1 turnovers per game.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Wildcats won 85-82 in the last matchup on Jan. 29. Makhi Morris led the Wildcats with 17 points, and Kasen Harrison led the Cardinals with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Coryon Mason is averaging 12.3 points for the Wildcats. Morris is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Abilene Christian.

C.J. Roberts is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Cardinals. Avontez Ledet is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Lamar.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 75.0 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 9.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Cardinals: 0-10, averaging 61.5 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.