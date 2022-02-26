Land leads Saint Francis (PA) against Sacred Heart after 20-point showing

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (9-19, 5-12 NEC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (9-19, 5-10 NEC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sacred Heart -2.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) visits the Sacred Heart Pioneers after Maxwell Land scored 20 points in Saint Francis (PA)’s 79-63 victory over the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils.

The Pioneers are 5-7 on their home court. Sacred Heart is 0-3 in one-possession games.

The Red Flash are 5-12 in NEC play. Saint Francis (PA) averages 12.1 turnovers per game and is 4-9 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Red Flash won the last meeting 85-74 on Jan. 23. Land scored 20 points to help lead the Red Flash to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Clarke is averaging 16.5 points and four assists for the Pioneers. Nico Galette is averaging 12.4 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 51.8% over the past 10 games for Sacred Heart.

Josh Cohen is scoring 12.6 points per game with 6.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Red Flash. Land is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (PA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 2-8, averaging 74.2 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Red Flash: 3-7, averaging 70.2 points, 36.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

