Last-minute 3-pointer carries South Florida past Temple

The Associated Press
February 7, 2022 9:39 pm
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Javon Greene made a 3-pointer with 20 seconds remaining to give South Florida the lead en route to a 52-49 win over Temple on Monday night. Damian Dunn turned the ball over on the next possession for the Owls, allowing the Bulls to hang on for the win.

Jamir Chaplin registered 14 points to lead the Bulls.

Russel Tchewa had 13 points for South Florida (7-14, 2-7 American Athletic Conference), which broke its four-game losing streak. Caleb Murphy added 10 points.

Dunn had 11 points for the Owls (13-8, 6-4). Zach Hicks added nine rebounds. Hysier Miller had six rebounds.

