Last-minute layup lifts Creighton past Butler

The Associated Press
February 8, 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Ryan Nembhard made a layup with 32 seconds left, made 1 of 2 foul shots with eight seconds left and came up with a steal as time expired to preserve Creighton’s 54-52 win over Butler on Tuesday night.

Ryan Hawkins had 15 points and Alex O’Connell grabbed 10 rebounds for Creighton (14-8, 6-5 Big East Conference).

Jayden Taylor had 13 points for the Bulldogs (11-13, 4-9). Bo Hodges added 10 points and nine rebounds. Bryce Golden had nine rebounds.

Butler defeated Creighton 72-55 on Jan. 26.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

