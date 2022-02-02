Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

VIRGINIA COLLEGE LOCKDOWN

Police: Gunman kills 2 Virginia college officers, arrested

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a gunman has shot and killed two campus officers at a private college in Virginia, promoting a campus lockdown before the suspect was found and arrested. School officials placed Bridgewater College tweeted a warning of a shooter on campus Tuesday afternoon and urged students to shelter in place. Virginia State Police say the two campus officers responded to reports of a suspicious man and that he opened fire on them, fatally wounding both officers before fleeing. Authorities say 27-year-old Alexander Wyatt Campbell was arrested off campus and treated for a gunshot wound. He’s being held without bond on charges including two counts of capital murder.

AP-US-YOUNGKIN-CABINET-EPA

Senate panel votes down Wheeler nomination; fight not over

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Democrat-controlled Virginia Senate committee has voted against Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s choice for secretary of natural and historic resources. The committee stripped the name of former U.S. Environmental Protection Agency administrator Andrew Wheeler from a resolution approving the governor’s other Cabinet appointments. But the move is likely not the final say on the matter. Wheeler’s appointment could ultimately prevail if any Democrat on the narrowly divided Senate floor joins with Republicans to add his name back to the resolution. Wheeler is a former coal lobbyist who led the EPA during the administration of former President Donald Trump and oversaw rollbacks of environmental protections implemented under former President Barack Obama.

DISCRIMINATORY POLICING LAWSUIT

Virginia town asks to dismiss discriminatory policing case

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A small town in southeastern Virginia has asked a judge to dismiss a lawsuit that alleges its police department has operated in a way that led to discrimination against Black people. The town of Windsor called the allegations made in the lawsuit filed by former Attorney General Mark Herring “erroneous and conclusory.” The court action came after an investigation by Herring’s office that was prompted by a traffic stop involving two Windsor police officers and Caron Nazario, an Army lieutenant who is Black and Latino. Body camera video of the traffic stop showed the officers drawing their guns, pointing them at Nazario and using a slang term to suggest he was facing execution before pepper-spraying him and knocking him to the ground.

VIRGINIA GOVERNOR-MASKS

Virginia governor’s mask order prompts dueling lawsuits

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — An executive order by Gov. Glenn Youngkin that allows parents to opt out of COVID-19 school mask mandates has prompted dueling lawsuits. Parents of children with disabilities argued in a federal lawsuit that forcing schools to repeal their mask mandates effectively excludes those students from public schools, in violation of the Americans With Disabilities Act. A separate suit was filed by three parents against the Loudoun County School Board for ignoring Younkin’s order. Youngkin, a Republican, issued the executive order on his first day in office on Jan. 15. A group of parents from Chesapeake and seven school boards are also challenging the order in court.

AP-US-SPORTS-BETTING-STADIUMS

Pro teams bring betting to the game with stadium sportsbooks

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Professional sports teams and gambling companies in the U.S. are increasingly bringing sportsbooks to the game, opening betting facilities in or near stadiums. It might seem counterintuitive to spend millions on brick-and-mortar retail outlets when over 80% of U.S. sports betting is done via phone or computer. But the idea is to provide a place for fans to watch and bet on sports all year long. This week alone, BetMGM opened a sportsbook at the home of baseball’s Washington Nationals, and FanDuel announced plans for a sportsbook inside Chicago’s United Center, where the Bulls and Blackhawks play.

WORK ZONE-FATAL CRASH

Police: Truck driver killed in crash at I-81 work zone

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police say the driver of a crash truck accompanying a crew setting up a work zone on Interstate 81 was killed when a tractor-trailer rear-ended the truck. Police say the Ford F-650 truck was stopped in the left lane early Tuesday as a crew set up cones. They say the truck’s arrow board was activated and amber lights were flashing when the tractor-trailer rear-ended the truck, sending it into the median, where it overturned. Police say the truck’s driver, Shawn Dick of Paw Paw, West Virginia, died at the scene. The tractor-trailer driver was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening. Police say charges are pending.

MINIMUM WAGE

Virginia House OKs bill to halt minimum wage increases

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Virginia House has passed a bill that would halt future scheduled increases in the state’s minimum wage. But the measure is not expected to pass the Democrat-controlled state Senate. The House advanced the bill from Del. Nick Freitas on a 51-48 vote. Democrats have argued that wages haven’t kept pace with productivity and that the scheduled increases will lift up workers and help families. Republicans said that the government shouldn’t set wages and that the increases will hurt small businesses. A Senate committee has already killed a similar bill introduced in that chamber.

COLLECTIVE BARGAINING

Panel kills bill that would end public sector bargaining

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Democrat-led Virginia Senate panel has defeated a measure that would have repealed the ability for certain local public sector employees to engage in collective bargaining. The vote was 12-3, and there was no public comment. Republican Sen. Mark Obenshain was carrying the bill, which was a priority of GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin. It also contained provisions dealing with wage rate agreements and project labor agreements. Obenshain said collective bargaining had come with administrative costs running into the “millions” for localities that have opted into it under a measure passed in 2020. There is a House version of the bill but little reason to think it would face a different outcome once it crossed over to the Senate.

