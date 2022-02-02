Latest Washington DC news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

AP-US-SPORTS-BETTING-STADIUMS

Pro teams bring betting to the game with stadium sportsbooks

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Professional sports teams and gambling companies in the U.S. are increasingly bringing sportsbooks to the game, opening betting facilities in or near stadiums. It might seem counterintuitive to spend millions on brick-and-mortar retail outlets when over 80% of U.S. sports betting is done via phone or computer. But the idea is to provide a place for fans to watch and bet on sports all year long. This week alone, BetMGM opened a sportsbook at the home of baseball’s Washington Nationals, and FanDuel announced plans for a sportsbook inside Chicago’s United Center, where the Bulls and Blackhawks play.

AP-US-BOMB-THREATS-BLACK-UNIVERSITIES

Bomb threats made to historically Black schools across US

WOODSTOCK, Ga. (AP) — At least six historically Black universities in five states and the District of Columbia responded to bomb threats made in a single day, with many of them locking down their campuses for a time. Officials reported threats Monday at Albany State University in Georgia; Howard University in Washington, D.C.; Bowie State University in Maryland; Southern University and A&M College in Louisiana; Bethune-Cookman University in Florida; and Delaware State University. All are historically Black institutions. The FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating.

UNION STATION-SWASTIKAS

Swastikas scrawled on Union Station in Washington

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vandals scrawled swastikas on the outside of Union Station, the central hub for regional train transportation in the nation’s capital. The graffiti was discovered Friday, a day after International Holocaust Remembrance Day. Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee said the investigation would be led by the Amtrak Police, who handle security for the building. Contee indicated that investigators were looking at some of the several people experiencing homelessness who frequently camp around the building. An Amtrak spokeswoman said in a statement that the investigation is underway. “Amtrak strongly condemns this act of hate,” she said.

BC-US-WINTER-WEATHER

Blizzard buffets East Coast with deep snow, winds, flooding

BOSTON (AP) — More than 2 feet of snow has fallen in some areas of the northeastern U.S. amid a fierce winter storm. Wind gusts in Saturday’s nor’easter surpassed 70 mph in a few spots in Massachusetts. The wind scoured the ground bare in some places and piled the snow into huge drifts in others. Many flights into and out of the airports serving New York, Boston and Philadelphia were canceled. Boston tied its record for biggest single-day snowfall, with 23.6 inches. The storm is also causing coastal flooding and has cut power to over 120,000 homes and businesses in Massachusetts. Bitter cold is expected to follow the storm.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.