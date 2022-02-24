Trending:
Lawrence leads Middle Tennessee over Marshall 74-65

The Associated Press
February 24, 2022 9:22 pm
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Eli Lawrence had 18 points and nine rebounds as Middle Tennessee extended its win streak to seven games, defeating Marshall 74-65 on Thursday night.

Donovan Sims had 13 points for Middle Tennessee (21-7, 12-3 Conference USA). Josh Jefferson added 10 points.

Andrew Taylor had 24 points for the Thundering Herd (11-18, 4-12). Obinna Anochili-Killen added 14 points and eight rebounds. Taevion Kinsey had 10 points.

The Blue Raiders improve to 2-0 against the Thundering Herd on the season. Middle Tennessee defeated Marshall 81-79 on Jan. 27.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

