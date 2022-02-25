Trending:
Lee leads Davidson against Fordham after 27-point performance

The Associated Press
February 25, 2022
Fordham Rams (13-13, 6-8 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (23-4, 13-2 A-10)

Davidson, North Carolina; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson plays the Fordham Rams after Hyunjung Lee scored 27 points in Davidson’s 74-50 victory against the Duquesne Dukes.

The Wildcats have gone 11-1 in home games. Davidson scores 76.3 points while outscoring opponents by 9.9 points per game.

The Rams are 6-8 in conference play. Fordham is 7-10 against opponents over .500.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in A-10 play. The Wildcats won the last matchup 69-66 on Jan. 22. Luka Brajkovic scored 21 points points to help lead the Wildcats to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lee is shooting 47.8% and averaging 16.7 points for the Wildcats. Mike Jones is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Davidson.

Darius Quisenberry is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 17.4 points and 1.5 steals. Chuba Ohams is shooting 47.9% and averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games for Fordham.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 73.6 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Rams: 4-6, averaging 59.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

