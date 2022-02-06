Lee leads Houston Baptist over SE Louisiana 93-80

HOUSTON (AP) — Darius Lee had a career-high 32 points as Houston Baptist beat Southeastern Louisiana 93-80 on Saturday night.

Lee hit 12 of 13 free throws. He added eight rebounds and six steals.

Brycen Long had 15 points for Houston Baptist (7-13, 3-7 Southland Conference), which ended its four-game home losing streak. Jade Tse added 14 points. Zach Iyeyemi had nine rebounds.

Jalyn Hinton had 22 points and nine rebounds for the Lions (12-12, 7-3). Ryan Burkhardt added 16 points. Roscoe Eastmond had 12 points and nine assists.

