Lee scores 18 to carry Houston Baptist past UIW 82-68

The Associated Press
February 24, 2022 11:09 pm
HOUSTON (AP) — Darius Lee posted 18 points and five steals as Houston Baptist topped UIW 82-68 on Thursday night.

Khristion Courseault had 19 points for Houston Baptist (9-15, 5-9 Southland Conference). Sam Hofman added 13 points. Zach Iyeyemi had 10 points.

RJ Glasper and Josh Morgan had 23 points apiece for the Cardinals (6-23, 3-12).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

