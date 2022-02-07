Leggett leads Rhode Island against VCU after 21-point game

Rhode Island Rams (11-9, 3-6 A-10) at VCU Rams (14-7, 7-3 A-10)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island plays the VCU Rams after Ishmael Leggett scored 21 points in Rhode Island’s 78-67 loss to the UMass Minutemen.

The VCU Rams have gone 7-4 at home. VCU is sixth in the A-10 shooting 34.0% from deep, led by Jimmy Nichols shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Rhode Island Rams are 3-6 against A-10 opponents. Rhode Island scores 68.0 points and has outscored opponents by 4.5 points per game.

The VCU Rams and Rhode Island Rams face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vince Williams is averaging 11.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the VCU Rams. Adrian Baldwin Jr. is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for VCU.

Makhi Mitchell is averaging 9.2 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Rhode Island Rams. Jeremy Sheppard is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Rhode Island.

LAST 10 GAMES: VCU Rams: 7-3, averaging 66.3 points, 28.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Rhode Island Rams: 4-6, averaging 65.9 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

