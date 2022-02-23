Trending:
Lehigh 78, American 61

February 23, 2022 9:10 pm
AMERICAN (8-21)

O’Neil 3-6 1-1 7, Rogers 3-10 1-1 7, Beckton 8-15 0-1 17, Smalls 6-11 4-4 16, Stephens 2-5 0-0 4, Delaney 1-2 0-0 2, Donadio 0-2 0-0 0, Knotek 1-2 2-4 4, Alexander 0-0 0-0 0, Ball 0-0 0-0 0, Bragg 1-1 0-0 2, Whittaker 0-0 0-0 0, Gleaton 0-0 0-0 0, Sutton 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 26-55 8-11 61.

LEHIGH (11-18)

J.Wilson 6-11 0-0 13, Lynch 11-18 3-3 30, Higgins 3-8 4-4 13, Taylor 2-5 0-0 5, Whitney-Sidney 4-6 3-3 12, M.Wilson 2-6 0-0 5, Knostman 0-0 0-0 0, Parolin 0-0 0-0 0, Fenton 0-0 0-0 0, Alamudun 0-0 0-0 0, Betlow 0-0 0-0 0, Chebuhar 0-0 0-0 0, Saigal 0-2 0-0 0, Tan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-56 10-10 78.

Halftime_Lehigh 46-34. 3-Point Goals_American 1-4 (Beckton 1-1, Donadio 0-1, O’Neil 0-1, Rogers 0-1), Lehigh 12-27 (Lynch 5-8, Higgins 3-5, Whitney-Sidney 1-2, Taylor 1-3, J.Wilson 1-4, M.Wilson 1-4, Saigal 0-1). Rebounds_American 29 (Beckton 6), Lehigh 25 (M.Wilson 6). Assists_American 10 (Rogers 3), Lehigh 18 (Higgins 5). Total Fouls_American 11, Lehigh 15. A_935 (6,000).

