Lehigh 86, Bucknell 77

BUCKNELL (6-20)
van der Heijden 4-4 0-0 12, Screen 7-12 2-4 16, Edmonds 0-2 1-2 1, Funk 10-19 2-3 24, Rice 4-10 5-5 14, Motta 1-1 0-1 3, Rhodes 0-3 1-2 1, Timmerman 0-0 1-2 1, Adoh 1-1 2-2 5, Bascoe 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-53 14-21 77.
LEHIGH (10-17)
Alamudun 2-5 2-2 6, Lynch 5-10 6-8 19, Betlow 0-1 0-0 0, Taylor 1-5 0-0 2, M.Wilson 5-13 4-5 19, Higgins 7-12 0-0 17, Whitney-Sidney 4-6 0-0 9, J.Wilson 4-8 1-1 11, Parolin 0-0 0-0 0, Knostman 1-1 1-2 3, Tan 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-62 14-18 86.
Halftime_Bucknell 40-35. 3-Point Goals_Bucknell 9-14 (van der Heijden 4-4, Funk 2-4, Adoh 1-1, Motta 1-1, Rice 1-2, Edmonds 0-2), Lehigh 14-24 (M.Wilson 5-7, Lynch 3-4, Higgins 3-6, J.Wilson 2-2, Whitney-Sidney 1-1, Alamudun 0-1, Betlow 0-1, Taylor 0-2). Rebounds_Bucknell 26 (Screen 8), Lehigh 38 (Lynch 11). Assists_Bucknell 17 (Edmonds, Rice 5), Lehigh 19 (Higgins 6). Total Fouls_Bucknell 18, Lehigh 19.
