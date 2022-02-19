Trending:
Lehigh faces Loyola (MD) on 3-game road skid

The Associated Press
February 19, 2022 3:22 am
Lehigh Mountain Hawks (10-17, 8-7 Patriot) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (13-13, 7-8 Patriot)

Baltimore; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh hits the road against Loyola (MD) looking to end its three-game road skid.

The Greyhounds are 9-3 in home games. Loyola (MD) is 0-3 in one-possession games.

The Mountain Hawks have gone 8-7 against Patriot opponents. Lehigh ranks seventh in the Patriot giving up 71.8 points while holding opponents to 44.1% shooting.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Greyhounds won 69-57 in the last matchup on Jan. 16. Cam Spencer led the Greyhounds with 26 points, and Evan Taylor led the Mountain Hawks with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Golden Dike is averaging 5.4 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Greyhounds. Spencer is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Loyola (MD).

Taylor is scoring 13.3 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Mountain Hawks. Nic Lynch is averaging 10.5 points over the past 10 games for Lehigh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Greyhounds: 3-7, averaging 63.3 points, 27.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Mountain Hawks: 4-6, averaging 70.3 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 3.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

