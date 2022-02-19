Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Leyte leads UNC Greensboro against Samford after 23-point game

The Associated Press
February 19, 2022 1:42 am
1 min read
      

UNC Greensboro Spartans (16-11, 8-7 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (17-9, 7-7 SoCon)

Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Samford -1; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro plays the Samford Bulldogs after Bas Leyte scored 23 points in UNC Greensboro’s 73-70 win against the Chattanooga Mocs.

        Insight by BeyondTrust: Agencies are tackling zero trust at their own pace, but it’s become clear that monitoring user behavior and managing access by identity and privilege will be critical. We talk with leaders at CISA, HHS, NGA and OMB to better understand federal access management efforts.

The Bulldogs have gone 10-2 in home games. Samford is sixth in the SoCon with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Jermaine Marshall averaging 5.1.

The Spartans have gone 8-7 against SoCon opponents. UNC Greensboro is 6-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Spartans won the last matchup 61-58 on Jan. 22. Keyshaun Langley scored 15 points to help lead the Spartans to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marshall is averaging 12.6 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Jaden Campbell is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Samford.

De’Monte Buckingham is shooting 46.6% and averaging 12.9 points for the Spartans. Langley is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for UNC Greensboro.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 78.7 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Spartans: 6-4, averaging 68.5 points, 27.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

___

        Read more: Sports News

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|25 Dallas Cyber Security Summit
2|25 Canadian Government Finance Leadership...
2|25 Ask the Expert: Top 2022 Data &...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Special delivery