Leyte leads UNC Greensboro over The Citadel 86-66

The Associated Press
February 10, 2022 9:33 pm
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Bas Leyte had a career-high 20 points as UNC Greensboro rolled past The Citadel 86-66 on Thursday night.

Kaleb Hunter had 19 points and six rebounds for UNC Greensboro (15-10, 7-6 Southern Conference). Miles Jones added 12 points and Keyshaun Langley had 11 points.

Jason Roche had 23 points for the Bulldogs (10-13, 4-8). Hayden Brown added 21 points and 10 rebounds.

The Spartans evened the season series against the Bulldogs. The Citadel defeated UNC Greensboro 74-69 on Jan. 13.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

