Liberty 66, Bellarmine 53

LIBERTY (16-7)

Robinson 6-9 4-5 17, Rode 3-10 7-7 14, McGhee 4-13 2-2 13, Venzant 2-3 0-0 4, McDowell 5-12 0-0 13, Peebles 0-1 1-2 1, Preston 2-2 0-0 4, Warfield 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-50 14-16 66.

BELLARMINE (13-10)

Hopf 1-3 0-0 3, Betz 3-7 0-0 6, Fleming 4-15 3-4 14, Penn 5-13 0-0 10, Pfriem 1-6 2-2 5, Claycomb 5-11 1-1 11, Tipton 1-2 2-2 4, Wieland 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-57 8-9 53.

Halftime_25-25. 3-Point Goals_Liberty 8-25 (McDowell 3-8, McGhee 3-9, Robinson 1-3, Rode 1-4, Venzant 0-1), Bellarmine 5-22 (Fleming 3-10, Hopf 1-1, Pfriem 1-4, Betz 0-1, Penn 0-1, Tipton 0-1, Claycomb 0-4). Rebounds_Liberty 28 (Robinson 12), Bellarmine 27 (Hopf 8). Assists_Liberty 12 (McGhee 5), Bellarmine 10 (Penn, Claycomb 3). Total Fouls_Liberty 11, Bellarmine 19. A_743 (18,865).

