Liberty 78, Lipscomb 69

LIPSCOMB (10-16)
Hazen 4-7 0-0 8, Asadullah 7-13 2-2 16, Benham 0-4 0-0 0, Jones 3-9 0-0 7, Pruitt 3-6 0-0 9, Murr 4-8 2-3 11, Ognacevic 4-6 3-4 11, Shulman 1-2 0-0 3, Johnson 0-0 2-2 2, Clark 1-2 0-0 2, Coleman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 9-11 69.
LIBERTY (18-7)
Robinson 5-8 0-0 13, Rode 8-11 2-2 24, McGhee 10-21 3-3 29, Venzant 1-1 2-2 4, McDowell 2-11 0-0 6, Preston 0-1 0-0 0, Warfield 1-1 0-2 2, Peebles 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 7-9 78.
Halftime_Liberty 41-26. 3-Point Goals_Lipscomb 6-20 (Pruitt 3-5, Shulman 1-1, Murr 1-3, Jones 1-5, Hazen 0-1, Ognacevic 0-1, Benham 0-4), Liberty 17-35 (Rode 6-7, McGhee 6-14, Robinson 3-4, McDowell 2-9, Peebles 0-1). Rebounds_Lipscomb 28 (Asadullah 11), Liberty 32 (McGhee 8). Assists_Lipscomb 15 (Asadullah 6), Liberty 21 (McGhee 10). Total Fouls_Lipscomb 14, Liberty 13. A_3,075 (4,000).
