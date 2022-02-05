Liberty 91, E. Kentucky 84

LIBERTY (17-7)

Robinson 5-7 4-4 15, Rode 3-5 5-6 12, McGhee 7-11 1-2 21, Venzant 3-7 4-5 10, McDowell 6-9 2-2 19, Warfield 4-6 0-0 9, Peebles 2-6 0-0 4, Abii 0-0 1-2 1, Preston 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-51 17-21 91.

E. KENTUCKY (11-13)

Balogun 0-0 1-2 1, Moreno 5-14 1-5 16, Cruickshank 3-7 0-0 8, Lewis 8-15 1-2 21, Robb 4-8 1-2 12, Brown 6-17 10-14 24, Wardy 1-2 0-0 2, Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Minter 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-64 14-25 84.

Halftime_Liberty 49-30. 3-Point Goals_Liberty 14-25 (McGhee 6-9, McDowell 5-8, Robinson 1-1, Rode 1-2, Warfield 1-2, Venzant 0-1, Peebles 0-2), E. Kentucky 16-37 (Moreno 5-11, Lewis 4-11, Robb 3-4, Brown 2-5, Cruickshank 2-5, Williams 0-1). Rebounds_Liberty 36 (Rode 11), E. Kentucky 28 (Moreno 10). Assists_Liberty 22 (Rode 7), E. Kentucky 18 (Cruickshank 7). Total Fouls_Liberty 20, E. Kentucky 17. A_4,017 (6,500).

