Liberty hosts FGCU following McGhee’s 34-point game

The Associated Press
February 22, 2022 2:02 am
1 min read
      

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (18-10, 8-6 ASUN) at Liberty Flames (20-9, 11-3 ASUN)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty plays the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles after Darius McGhee scored 34 points in Liberty’s 85-66 victory against the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears.

The Flames are 11-1 in home games. Liberty is third in college basketball shooting 40.1% from deep, led by Blake Preston shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Eagles are 8-6 against ASUN opponents. FGCU averages 16.1 assists per game to lead the ASUN, paced by Tavian Dunn-Martin with 6.5.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Flames won 78-75 in the last matchup on Jan. 16. McGhee led the Flames with 48 points, and Caleb Catto led the Eagles with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: McGhee is averaging 23.8 points and 3.6 assists for the Flames. Kyle Rode is averaging 13.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and five assists over the last 10 games for Liberty.

Dunn-Martin is averaging 20.5 points and 6.5 assists for the Eagles. Kevin Samuel is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for FGCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 7-3, averaging 75.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Eagles: 7-3, averaging 80.3 points, 36.4 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

