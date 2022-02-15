Trending:
Liberty plays North Florida after McGhee’s 30-point outing

The Associated Press
February 15, 2022 1:42 am
1 min read
      

Liberty Flames (18-8, 9-2 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (8-18, 4-8 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Florida -8.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty visits the North Florida Ospreys after Darius McGhee scored 30 points in Liberty’s 73-69 loss to the Jacksonville Dolphins.

The Ospreys have gone 5-5 in home games. North Florida is 6-10 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Flames have gone 9-2 against ASUN opponents. Liberty has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Flames won the last meeting 71-56 on Jan. 12. Shiloh Robinson scored 21 points to help lead the Flames to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Placer is averaging 14.9 points for the Ospreys. Jarius Hicklen is averaging 3.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Florida.

McGhee is scoring 22.7 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Flames. Robinson is averaging 13.4 points and 5.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Liberty.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ospreys: 4-6, averaging 71.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.4 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Flames: 8-2, averaging 74.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 4.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

