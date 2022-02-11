Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Liddell, Alabama State Hornets host the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions

The Associated Press
February 11, 2022 2:42 am
1 min read
      

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (5-19, 3-8 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (7-17, 5-6 SWAC)

Montgomery, Alabama; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SWAC foes Alabama State and UAPB will play on Saturday.

The Hornets have gone 4-4 in home games. Alabama State is 0-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

The Golden Lions are 3-8 in SWAC play. UAPB ranks third in the SWAC with 11.3 assists per game led by Shawn Williams averaging 4.0.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Golden Lions won 70-68 in the last matchup on Jan. 6. Williams led the Golden Lions with 22 points, and Jordan O’Neal led the Hornets with 12 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gerald Liddell is averaging 10.3 points for the Hornets. Juan Reyna is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Alabama State.

Williams is shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Lions, while averaging 14.2 points and four assists. Dequan Morris is averaging 16.8 points and two steals over the last 10 games for UAPB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 4-6, averaging 67.4 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Golden Lions: 3-7, averaging 63.5 points, 27.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|17 Fort Belvoir Virtual Tech Expo
2|17 Go Global: How to Globalize Your...
2|17 Financial Planning For Federal...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretary Blinken Participates in an Aboriginal Heritage Walk