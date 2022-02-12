Liddell, Alabama State Hornets to host Williams and the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (5-19, 3-8 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (7-17, 5-6 SWAC)

Montgomery, Alabama; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Alabama State -9.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Shawn Williams and the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions visit Gerald Liddell and the Alabama State Hornets on Saturday.

The Hornets have gone 4-4 in home games. Alabama State ranks fifth in the SWAC with 21.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Trace Young averaging 4.5.

The Golden Lions have gone 3-8 against SWAC opponents. UAPB is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams play for the second time this season in SWAC play. The Golden Lions won the last matchup 70-68 on Jan. 6. Williams scored 22 points to help lead the Golden Lions to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Liddell is shooting 43.3% and averaging 10.3 points for the Hornets. Young is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Alabama State.

Williams is shooting 38.5% and averaging 14.2 points for the Golden Lions. Dequan Morris is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for UAPB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 4-6, averaging 67.4 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Golden Lions: 3-7, averaging 63.5 points, 27.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

